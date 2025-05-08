HURIWA criticizes Soludo, Mbah over Tinubu ceremonies amid Kanu’s continued detention

…Urges Southeast Leaders to Prioritize Regional Issues

By Chioma Obinna

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Thursday criticized Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, and Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, for hosting elaborate receptions for President Bola Tinubu while remaining silent on the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

In a press statement issued in Abuja and signed by HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, the group described the ceremonies as politically motivated and insensitive, accusing the governors of ignoring key issues affecting the Southeast, particularly insecurity and concerns of marginalization.

HURIWA expressed disappointment at the celebrations marking President Tinubu’s visits to Anambra and Enugu States, which included project commissioning and public engagements, with no reference to Kanu’s detention or the broader security challenges in the region.

“It is unconscionable that the same President whose administration is continuing the detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is being celebrated with pomp and pageantry in the Southeast,” the group stated.

The rights group criticized Governor Peter Mbah for hosting what it described as a ceremonial project commissioning in Enugu with President Tinubu as the chief guest, without addressing the security and developmental challenges faced by the people of the state.

“Governor Mbah used the opportunity to promote a political agenda instead of addressing the pressing issues of insecurity and development in Enugu,” Onwubiko said.

HURIWA also expressed dismay over Governor Soludo’s reception for Tinubu in Anambra, accusing him of ignoring public sentiment on Kanu’s continued detention and the perceived exclusion of the Southeast from key national projects and appointments.

“These governors are not only politically insensitive but seem disconnected from the realities faced by the people. While leaders from other regions negotiate for the interests of their people, Southeast governors appear more focused on photo opportunities and political favor,” the group added.

Onwubiko further condemned Soludo for allegedly stating that Kanu’s release would not improve security in the Southeast, calling the remark “reckless” and “disrespectful” to those who believe that Kanu’s situation is linked to regional unrest.

“Such comments from a Southeast governor only embolden continued injustice and send the wrong message to the people. Soludo’s stance is disappointing and a betrayal of the mandate he was given,” Onwubiko added.

President Tinubu arrived at the Chinua Achebe International Airport, Umueri, Anambra State, around 12:17 p.m. aboard a Nigerian Air Force Airbus for his official visit. He was warmly received by Governor Soludo, Deputy Governor Onyekachukwu Ibezim, members of the State House of Assembly, and other dignitaries. After a military gun salute and the national anthem, Tinubu was driven in a convoy alongside Soludo to commission projects executed by the state government.

However, HURIWA maintained that such displays should not overshadow the urgent need for justice and equity in the Southeast, which continues to grapple with economic and social challenges.

“Instead of aligning with federal policies perceived as oppressive, Southeast leaders should champion the rights of their people and demand equity in federal appointments, infrastructure, and human rights protections,” Onwubiko urged.

The rights group called on the governors to begin actively advocating for Kanu’s release and prioritize security and equitable development in the region, warning that continued silence would only deepen alienation and unrest.

“The Southeast deserves leaders who can speak truth to power and stand for justice—not political sycophants focused on personal gain,” HURIWA concluded.