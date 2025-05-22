HURIWA condemns Tinubu’s submission of Rivers budget to NASS, labels it ‘Unconstitutional’

President Bola Tinubu.

By Chioma Obinna

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has condemned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for submitting Rivers State’s 2025 budget to the National Assembly, describing the action as a violation of the 1999 Constitution and a direct threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

In a press statement released on Thursday and signed by the association’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA accused President Tinubu of bypassing the state’s legislative and executive arms, calling the act a “creeping dictatorship” and a “mini coup.”

“The President’s action is not only unconstitutional but a shameful desecration of Nigeria’s federal system,” Onwubiko stated. “What exactly is President Tinubu telling the world? That a sitting president can arbitrarily suspend democratic governance in a federating unit and rule by decree? This is authoritarianism that cannot be condoned.”

HURIWA argued that Tinubu’s action breaches Section 305 of the Constitution, which outlines the conditions for declaring a state of emergency, including legislative approval and judicial review. The group emphasized that no legal emergency had been declared in Rivers State, rendering the federal intervention illegal and undemocratic.

“There is no valid emergency rule in Rivers State. The purported gazette referenced by the President has no legal or constitutional foundation. This is a coordinated assault on democracy involving the Executive, the Judiciary, and the Legislature,” the statement read.

The group also criticized the ₦1.481 trillion Rivers State budget—covering infrastructure, healthcare, education, and agriculture—stating it was drafted and submitted without the input or approval of the state’s House of Assembly.

HURIWA warned that allowing this action to stand would set a dangerous precedent, enabling future presidents to override state governance structures.

“Today it’s Rivers; tomorrow, it could be any other state. Nigerians must resist this silent coup,” the statement added.

The rights group called on:

Civil society organizations

The international community

The Nigerian media

to speak out against what it termed “creeping authoritarianism.” It also urged the National Assembly to reject the budget and demanded a decisive ruling from the Supreme Court on the alleged emergency rule.

“The National Assembly must cease all deliberations on the Rivers State budget. If the Federal Government has legitimate concerns, there are constitutional solutions—not autocratic impositions,” Onwubiko asserted.

In conclusion, HURIWA expressed deep concern over the broader implications of the Rivers State situation, stating:

“What is at stake here is not just a budget but the very soul of democracy. If Rivers falls, no state is safe. History will not be kind to those who stood by while democracy was strangled.”

The organization called on all stakeholders to act swiftly to protect Nigeria’s federal structure and prevent further erosion of democratic principles.