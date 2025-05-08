How to achieve national devt  — Aladegbola, Crawford varsity don

By Elizabeth Osayande

In a compelling address at Crawford University, Prof. Isaac Adegbenga Aladegbola illuminated the pressing issues surrounding poverty and development in Nigeria during the institution’s 9th inaugural lecture.

Addressing an audience that included family, friends, and colleagues, the professor emphasised the urgent need for a multifaceted approach to national development to combat the persistent poverty that afflicts millions of Nigerians.

Prof. Aladegbola shared his definition of poverty, describing it as “surviving with tattered clothes and walking barefooted,” which starkly illustrates the harsh realities faced by many citizens.

Through his lecture, he articulated three critical phases: highlighting the extent of poverty, analysing the nation’s development deficits, and critiquing the misleading narratives surrounding economic growth.

The professor pointed out key factors contributing to Nigeria’s developmental challenges, including poor governance, rampant unemployment, and an overreliance on oil as the primary economic driver.

He cautioned against the Japa Syndrome, where many Nigerians emigrate in search of better opportunities, further illustrating the development deficit that plagues the nation.

Prof. Aladegbola passionately advocated for diversifying the economy beyond oil, urging a focus on untapped areas of socioeconomic development to integrate the poor into the progress narrative.

He called on Nigerian leaders to stop “groping in darkness” and instead leverage the country’s vast human resources to foster genuine development that positively impacts the lives of citizens.

In a poignant remark, he stated: “It is not enough for us to make noise about our achievement. We should also find out if this achievement correlates with the life of the people.”

His call to action resonates deeply as Nigeria marks 65 years of independence, prompting a reevaluation of its development strategies.