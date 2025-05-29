How NAF destroyed 49 illegal refinery sites in deepest Niger Delta creeks in 5 months

By Kingsley Omonobi

The 115 Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Nigerian Air Force, serving as the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe, has successfully destroyed 49 illegal refinery sites, numerous illegal cooking tanks, and over 20 large crude oil reservoirs deep within the inaccessible creeks of the Niger Delta from January to May 2025.

Group Captain Abdulafeez Opaleye, Commanding Officer and Air Component Commander, disclosed this during a briefing in Port Harcourt. He stated that these precision air strikes, carried out by attack helicopters, also led to the destruction of 16 large boats used for crude oil siphoning, severely disrupting the operations of oil thieves and economic saboteurs.

Opaleye revealed that the anti-crude oil theft missions were executed through a total of 172 sorties, with fighter and surveillance aircraft accumulating 268 hours and 40 minutes of flight time, consuming 87,938 liters of Jet A1 fuel.

Highlighting the impact of the missions, the Air Component Commander said the daring operations have forced criminal elements to flee their hideouts and abandon illicit refining camps. He cited a notable precision air raid at Egbema Ohaji on March 27, which neutralized a major illegal refining hub.

The Group Captain further emphasized the unit’s expertise in conducting various air missions, including precision strikes during day and night, close air support, armed escort, air interdiction, combat air patrols, and casualty evacuation.

Efforts are ongoing to reactivate a Mi-35P helicopter to enhance the group’s firepower. Additionally, Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) deployed from Nigerian Air Force Headquarters continue to bolster mission success.

Beyond air operations, the 115 Special Operations Group has deployed ground personnel to collaborate in joint internal security operations with other agencies, helping to police volatile communities and deter organized crime.

The briefing highlighted the technological capacity and operational readiness of the unit, which has deployments in Katsina, Maiduguri, Plateau, and Enugu. It also praised the courage, professionalism, and sacrifices of Nigerian Air Force personnel dedicated to securing the nation.

Opaleye attributed the rise in Nigeria’s oil production capacity—from 1.2 million barrels to 1.85 million barrels per day—to the precision air strikes, especially in areas inaccessible to ground forces, noting that the group’s night operation capabilities have been “top-notch.”

Providing additional details, Flight Lieutenant I.H. Adamu (SO1 Operations, 150 Wing) noted the unit’s available air assets, including EC-135 helicopters for light combat and liaison roles, T-129 Atak helicopters for offensive operations, and Mi-35 helicopter gunships.

Earlier, Major General M.G. Kangye, Navy Commander Goddy Egbunu, and other officials representing Defence Media Operations commended the 115 Special Operations Group for its outstanding role in combating oil theft, vandalism, and criminality in the Niger Delta.

Group Captain Opaleye was specifically praised for his purposeful leadership, tactical expertise, and unwavering dedication, which have positioned the unit as one of Nigeria’s most formidable aerial strike and surveillance teams.

Known as the “home of combat helicopters,” the 115 Operations Group continues to serve as the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe, tasked with protecting national assets in the oil-rich Niger Delta and providing critical combat support to surface forces.