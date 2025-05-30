How marketers almost discouraged me from producing movies – Age Anthony

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Nollywood actress, Age Anthony has shared a shocking experience she had with a movie marketer that almost discouraged her from producing films. Anthony was new to the industry when the marketer deceived her into putting his name on her movie jacket.

Sharing her experience, Anthony said things initially were getting on smoothly, but after she joined the industry, it took a new twist, owing to the ugly activities of some marketers, who would reap where they didn’t sow. The actress recalled how a marketer back then tricked her into inscribing his name on the jacket of her first movie, only for the marketer to take credit for her movie. The actress stated that the action of the marketer almost discouraged her from producing more films.

“My worst moment in the industry was when somebody was taking the credit for my film and smiling to the bank. When I produced my first movie, my marketer tricked me into inscribing his name on the movie jacket . After producing the movie, I took it to a TV station, but to my surprise, the marketer went to the TV station to receive the payment for my movie. At that point, I felt why would I be producing movies for someone else to receive the money and pay me peanuts. I couldn’t make noise then because I was a shy person. Sadly, I was seeing my movie being shown on TV and another person was being paid for it,” the actress narrated. Anthony said she lost over N1 million to the marketer, who collected payment for her movie from TV stations.

She felt exploited and undervalued, receiving peanuts while the marketer profited from her work.

Anthony started her modeling career at age 5, appearing on calendars and billboards for major brands. She made her acting debut in 1997, starring in the movie, “Heart of the Father, the Baby Girl.” In 2002, she was the first runner-up of Miss Nigeria in 2002.