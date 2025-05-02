How Kome Igbogidi is using AI to bring African food closer to millions

By Rita Okoye

For Oghenekome “Kay” Igbogidi, solving big problems with technology isn’t just a career, it’s a calling. As a top AI product leader in the United States, Kome has helped build advanced AI-centric platforms for global giants like Yahoo and ServiceNow. But her latest mission is much closer to the heart: using technology to bring the vibrant flavors of Africa to the doorsteps of millions across America.

“There are over 2.5 million Africans living in the U.S. today, and many still struggle to access the foods that remind them of home,” Kome said. “Technology can and should fix that.”

Through a new AI-driven platform, Kome is pioneering a solution that will make it easier and faster for African immigrants, international students, and even non-Africans to find and enjoy authentic African foods. Her platform, designed in collaboration with Noble African Market in Maryland, aims to become a one-stop online hub for all things African, from groceries to traditional products powered by smart recommendations, personalized cooking guides, and home delivery services.

Using artificial intelligence, the platform can understand and anticipate user needs even when they don’t know exactly what to search for. It can recommend products based on cooking preferences, suggest related ingredients, and even offer video tutorials on how to prepare beloved African dishes.

“Sometimes, even knowing what to buy can feel overwhelming if you’re unfamiliar with the cuisine,” Kome explained. “We’re making it easy, whether you’re a Nigerian student missing jollof rice or an American spouse trying to make egusi soup for the first time.”

The vision doesn’t stop at online shopping. Kome has also embarked on an agricultural journey through the University of the District of Columbia’s Young Farmers Program, learning to grow African crops like cassava and palm fruit on U.S. soil. Her broader goal is to boost local production, create jobs, reduce the cost of imported foods, and eventually enable the export of U.S.-grown African foods globally.

This dual approach of combining AI innovation with sustainable agriculture puts Kome at the intersection of two booming sectors. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the organic and specialty foods market is growing rapidly, and there’s increasing support for women entering agriculture and agri-tech industries.

“It’s about more than food,” Kome said. “It’s about building bridges, supporting communities, and making culture accessible through technology.”

As a trailblazer in the generative AI product management ecosystem and a budding agricultural technologist, Kome is setting an example for young women everywhere who dream of breaking barriers across disciplines. She believes the future belongs to those who refuse to limit themselves to a single lane.

“You don’t have to choose between tech and tradition,” she said with a smile. “You can build a future where both thrive together.”

With the African population in the U.S. expected to reach nearly 4 million by 2030, and with African cuisine gaining mainstream popularity, the timing couldn’t be better.

Through her partnership with Noble African Market and the launch of her groundbreaking platform, Kome is ensuring that anyone longing for a taste of Africa or simply curious to experience it can find it with just a few clicks.