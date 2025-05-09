How I was almost burnt alive during EndSARS protest – Desmond Elliot

Nollywood actor-turned-lawmaker, Desmond Elliot has shared details of a harrowing experience during the 2020 EndSARS protests, revealing how he narrowly escaped an attack by unidentified assailants.

Speaking in an interview on Nollywood On Radio, the Lagos state representative narrated how he was trapped in his Surulere constituency office due to the government-imposed curfew.

Unable to return to his home in Lekki, he opted to spend the night at his office—a decision that would lead to a terrifying encounter.

“When there was curfew during the EndSARS period, a lot of bad boys came into Surulere and because of the curfew I could not go home,” Elliot said.

“I was stucked in Lekki so I could not go home and has to go back to my office in Surulere.”

The 51-year-old politician said he was watching television and preparing to sleep in the office when chaos broke out.

“I was inside my office and never knew there was going to be anything so I was watching the TV in my office because I had the intention to spend the night at the office,” he recalled.

According to Elliot, the situation escalated quickly when he heard a commotion outside.

“Next thing, I heard my landlady’s daughter screaming, saying I don’t stay there,” he said.

Things took a dangerous turn moments later. “When I knew there was a problem was when a bottle with fuel and fire was thrown into my office and it caught fire,” Elliot revealed.

“I had to call the chief of staff for help. I have never been so scared in my life, it was horrible.”

