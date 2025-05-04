How I broke cycle of poverty – Adeboye

… urges students to embrace hard work, godliness

By Olayinka Latona

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has advised Nigerian youths to be diligent, focused, hardworking, and God-fearing to achieve success in life.

Pastor Adeboye gave the charge during a special thanksgiving and prayer service held for students at the RCCG national headquarters, Throne of Grace Parish, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

Speaking on the theme “Exceeding Greatness,” the revered cleric emphasized that numerous opportunities exist for young people who dare to dream big and back their dreams with consistent hard work and godly values.

Quoting Proverbs 12:24 – “The hand of the diligent shall bear rule: but the slothful shall be under tribute” – Adeboye highlighted biblical examples such as Jacob to inspire the students and their parents.

“Jacob was blessed by his father. He was diligent, focused, a prayer warrior, and God was with him. For 14 years, he labored for what he wanted. Some of you don’t even know what you want to become. You cannot desire greatness and remain lazy. In God’s kingdom, there is no reward for idleness. Hard work is a universal requirement for success, whether you’re a student or not.”

How I Broke the Cycle of Poverty – Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Adeboye also shared a personal story of how he overcame poverty through education, determination, and faith in God.

“I was born into such poverty that even poor people called my father poor. He had two wives and many children. His farm wasn’t big enough to feed us, let alone leave an inheritance. I realized that if I didn’t study hard, I would die in poverty.

“In 1955, after gaining admission to Ilesha Grammar School, my mother said we couldn’t afford the fees. I told her I wouldn’t eat until she found the money. For three days, I refused to eat. Eventually, they raised the two pounds deposit because I was determined and focused.”

He concluded by stressing that diligence, focus, and trust in God can break generational poverty and open doors of greatness.

Teachers Should Model Godliness – Pastor Balogun

Speaking to journalists after the event, Pastor Oladele Balogun, Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Administration and Pastor in Charge of Region 1, called on teachers across the country to instill godly virtues in students.

“Educators must lead by example. It is easier for youths to emulate what they see. If we preach godliness, integrity, and good character, we must also live by those values. Only then can we raise a new generation that will make this nation great again.”