How Dele Momodu rescued me when I got stranded in UK – Gbenga Adeyinka

Comedian Gbenga Adeyinka has shared a heartfelt tribute to Dele Momodu, the publisher of Ovation magazine, noting the profound support he received from the media mogul during a low point in his career.

In a detailed Instagram post on Friday to celebrate Momodu’s 65th birthday, Adeyinka recounted how the veteran journalist and businessman came to his aid when he was stranded in London after a performance.

According to Adeyinka, Momodu not only hosted him for dinner but also provided him with financial support — without expecting anything in return

Reflecting on the broader impact of Momodu’s influence, Adeyinka praised his kindness, integrity, and unwavering generosity throughout the years.

Adeyinka wrote, “As we celebrate the remarkable milestone of Aare Bamidele Ojutelegan Ajani Momodu’s 65th birthday, I am filled with immense gratitude for the profound impact he has had on my life and career. In my early days as a comedian, he believed in me when many others did not. He was the first person to take me abroad to perform for royalty and the upper echelons of society, opening doors I could have only dreamed of.

“Aare Bamidele embodies the true essence of Egbonism and the ethos of Omoluabi; he remains a reference point for these values. As the esteemed publisher of Ovation International, he has set a standard of excellence that inspires us all. We, his Aburos—who are a legion—affectionately call him BOB DOOOOOOOO!

“I can never forget his unwavering generosity, which he has shown me time and time again. There was a time I found myself stuck in London after a performance for a colleague, as my airline had unboarded me due to our tickets not being priority. In that challenging moment, Aare Bamidele invited me over for dinner and provided me with more than enough money to take care of my needs during my stay. What truly sets him apart is his selflessness—he never asks for anything in return.”

“On this special occasion, I pray for Aare Bamidele Ojutelegan Ajani Momodu. May God bless him with many more years filled with earth-shaking accomplishments, good health, and immense joy. Happy 65th birthday, Aare!”

Concluding his message, Adeyinka lauded Momodu’s legacy as one marked by “kindness, support, and excellence.”

“Thank you for being an inspiration to us all, and for the countless lives you’ve touched,” he added.

