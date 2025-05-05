How 5 children died inside abandoned vehicle in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa Police Command is currently investigating how five children died in an abandoned vehicle in Agyaragu, Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The children are Kamsi Onah (male, 8); Somer Onah (male, 6); Eunice Udouchi (female, 10); Nmasoma Nnaji (female, 10); and Chioma Nnaji (female, 8).

According to Ramhan Nansel, Nasarawa police imagemaker, the incident occurred in one Abu Agyeme’s compound.

A Police statement noted that: “On May 4, 2025, at about 1730hrs, one Mr. Ozimna Ogbor, a resident of Agyaragu, reported at the Agyaragu Divisional Headquarters that five children were discovered unresponsive inside a disused vehicle parked in the compound of one Mr. Abu Agyeme, also a resident of Agyaragu.

“Acting swiftly on the report, the commissioner of police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, directed the divisional police officer and his team to immediately proceed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the officers found the victims locked inside the abandoned vehicle.

“The children were promptly evacuated to Aro Hospital, Agyaragu, where a medical doctor regrettably confirmed all five children dead due to suspected suffocation.

“This heartbreaking incident is a painful reminder of a similar tragedy that occurred in August 2019, when two children lost their lives in an abandoned vehicle in Keffi.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“He expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

“Due to severe heat burns on the deceased bodies, the remains were released to their parents based on request for burial.”

