Hope Rising: Geneith health competition empowers students to lead malaria fight

By Esther Onyegbula

In a bold move to curb Nigeria’s malaria crisis, a nationwide youth competition has been launched to mobilize students across secondary and tertiary institutions in leading community-level malaria advocacy and intervention.

Unveiled in Abuja by Geneith Pharmaceuticals Ltd., in partnership with CEOAFRICA and Coastal Forte Softgel, the Geneith Health Competition is being hailed as the largest private-sector-backed youth health initiative in Nigeria’s history.

Representing the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, the Director of Public Health, Dr. Godwin Ntadom, described the competition as a “timely and strategic intervention” in the nation’s prolonged battle with malaria.

“Despite hosting the world’s largest malaria summits in 2000 and 2023, Nigeria continues to bear the highest global burden of the disease,” Ntadom said. “It’s time to shift from talk to action, by empowering our youth to lead that charge.”

The competition directly targets junior and senior secondary school students as well as undergraduates, engaging them in health education, community outreach, and project development aimed at reducing malaria infections and deaths. It offers cash prizes ranging from ₦100,000 to ₦15 million at the state, regional, and national levels, marking an unprecedented investment in youth-led health advocacy.

Chairman of Geneith Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Umenwa Emmanuel, said the initiative goes beyond corporate social responsibility. “This is not just a campaign, it is a call to action to reimagine how we fight malaria,” he said. “We are placing tools in the hands of young Nigerians to innovate, advocate, and inspire behavioral change.”

Highlighting grim statistics, Emmanuel noted that Nigeria accounted for 27% of global malaria cases and 31% of malaria-related deaths in 2022, with over 66.7 million reported infections and more than 189,000 deaths. “Malaria should now be treated as a national emergency,” he urged.

Echoing this urgency, CEOAFRICA’s Executive Director, Prince Cletus Ilobanafor, emphasized the role of youth as change agents. “This is not just a competition, it’s a movement. The future of public health lies in the hands of these students. They must own this fight if we are to win it,” he said.

The initiative aligns with both the World Health Organization’s strategic goals and Nigeria’s National Rollback Malaria (RBM) program, underscoring its integration with broader health policy frameworks.

Organizers have called on ministries, educators, civil society, and the media to drive participation and ensure the program’s success nationwide. “Together, we can make malaria history,” Ilobanafor stated.

With the theme “Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite, and Stay Committed,” the competition not only aims to reduce malaria incidence but also to foster a generation of health-conscious, solution-driven leaders poised to transform Nigeria’s public health landscape.

Students participating in the competition will be tasked with designing and executing innovative malaria awareness campaigns tailored to the unique needs of their communities. Activities will include school-based programs, public health talks, media engagements, and the development of educational materials.

The initiative enjoys the support of key stakeholders, including the World Health Organization, Nigeria’s National Rollback Malaria Program, and the Federal Ministries of Health and Education. Ilobanafor also acknowledged the involvement of state commissioners, development partners, educators, civil society organizations, and the media.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Geneith Pharmaceuticals for their generous sponsorship,” he said. “Their commitment reinforces our belief that by empowering youth with knowledge and resources, we can build a healthier, malaria-free future.”

The Geneith Health Competition will run throughout the year, culminating in regional showcases and a national award ceremony honoring the most impactful student-led projects.

The competition includes multi-tiered award categories, state, regional, and national levels, for each of the three participant groups: Junior Secondary School (JSS), Senior Secondary School (SSS), and Tertiary Institutions. Top performers will be recognized with cash prizes ranging from ₦100,000 to ₦15 million.

Junior Secondary School (JSS):

National Awards: First – ₦5 million; Second – ₦2 million; Third – ₦1 million

Regional Awards: First – ₦500,000; Second – ₦300,000; Third – ₦200,000

State Awards: First – ₦300,000; Second – ₦200,000; Third – ₦100,000

Senior Secondary School (SSS):

National Awards: First – ₦10 million; Second – ₦5 million; Third – ₦2 million

Regional Awards: First – ₦1 million; Second – ₦500,000; Third – ₦200,000

State Awards: First – ₦500,000; Second – ₦300,000; Third – ₦150,000

Tertiary Institutions:

National Awards: First – ₦15 million; Second – ₦10 million; Third – ₦5 million

Regional Awards: First – ₦5 million; Second – ₦3 million; Third – ₦2 million

State Awards: First – ₦2.5 million; Second – ₦1.5 million; Third – ₦1 million

