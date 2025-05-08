Hope On The Island: Health, Healing & Heroines

…Bonny Island Women Empowered in Life-Changing Health Outreach by AWMII

By Manasseh Paul-Worika

It was a Friday morning unlike any other on Bonny Island. The sun rose gently over the bustling coastal community as women, young and old, made their way to the Model Primary Health Center. For many, this was more than just another event, it was a lifeline, a gift of hope wrapped in care and compassion.

The African Women Mentoring and Inspiring Initiative (AWMII), a non-governmental organization known for championing women’s welfare across Nigeria and beyond to Africa, brought its corporate social responsibility to life through a vibrant and impactful health outreach tagged “Accelerated Action on Health.” Held on May 2, 2025, the event gathered over 300 women and girls, offering them not just medical support but a renewed sense of worth and community.

From the moment participants stepped onto the outreach grounds, they were met with warmth and purpose. Volunteers bustled about, registering guests and directing them to various service points. Free malaria tests and treatment, cervical cancer screenings, blood pressure checks, breast examination and financial consultancy services were provided. Young girls received sanitary pads, clothes were distributed to those in need, and sessions on gender-based violence helped ignite conversations long left in the shadows.

At the helm of this humanitarian wave was Dr. (Mrs.) Nissi Ikenna-Amadi, Executive Director of AWMII. Addressing the women in a heartfelt welcome, she said, “We are here because you matter. Your health, your future, your dreams, they all matter. Today is about giving you tools and knowledge to take charge of your lives.”

She encouraged participants to fully engage in every session, assuring them that the outreach was designed to cater to their holistic wellbeing.

One of the key speakers, health advocate Miriam Atsukwei, educated the women on the importance of early detection and regular screening for cervical cancer. “Awareness is the first step to prevention,” she noted. “You have the right to live healthy, informed, and empowered.”

The atmosphere became even more charged when Barr. (Mrs.) Awo Foster took the stage to discuss gender-based violence. Her words struck a chord: “Silence protects the abuser. Women must be bold. Speak up, seek help, and know that you are not alone. AWMII stands with you.”. She encouraged the women to report any case of abuse to relevant authorities regardless of the perpetrator.

Partnerships with organizations such as the Rivers State Ministry of Health, Medical Women Association of Nigeria, ACOMIN, Ibuchi Sunday Elechi Foundation, PACEM Ville, Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Program (RIVCHPP), and Union Bank Nigeria ensured the outreach was both impactful and sustainable.

Mrs. Patricia Tobi, the matron of the Model Primary Health Center, expressed deep gratitude for the initiative, saying, “This outreach shows what’s possible when passion meets purpose. The ripple effect will be felt for a long time.” She thanked AWMII for the initiative, maintaining that the Health facility remains open to other health programs.

For beneficiaries like Mrs. Musa Ibrahim, the impact was personal. “This is the first time I’ve had a cervical cancer screening,” she said tearfully. “I also got malaria treatment and advice on how to manage my health better. May God bless AWMII and all their partners.”

Mrs. Ifeanyichi Uchechukwu, representing RIVCHPP, also praised the initiative: “Working with AWMII to bring care directly to the women is fulfilling. It’s a partnership we’re proud of.”

In her closing remarks, Dr. Ikenna-Amadi emphasized the importance of synergy. “Our success today is rooted in collaboration. Every partner, every volunteer, every woman here has contributed to something beautiful. I urge you to carry this knowledge into your homes and communities.”

As the sun began to set, the women of Bonny Island returned to their homes not just with medicine or clothes, but with dignity, strength, and a renewed belief in their potential. AWMII had done more than deliver healthcare, it had sown seeds of resilience and hope.

AWMII is deliberate about improving the well-being of women and girls across Africa. We have Africa at heart and would continue our drive towards inclusiveness and relevance.

We strongly believe in the power of collaboration and partnership, we can achieve more when we work together for transformation. Our doors are wide open for partnership and sponsorship to drive this course.