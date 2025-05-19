Hope for expectant mothers as VOHF addresses anaemia in Imo

… As 50% of pregnant women suffer from anaemia

By Chioma Obinna

The Victoria Oyiya Health Foundation, VOHF, has stressed the urgent need to combat anaemia in Nigeria, highlighting its significant impact on the health of pregnant women.

With over 50 percent of pregnant women in the country suffering from the condition, anaemia remains a major public health concern contributing to morbidity and mortality among mothers.

Anaemia, characterised by low levels of haemoglobin and red blood cells crucial for oxygen transport, poses serious health risks.

In a proactive move to address this issue, the Imo State team of the VOHF conducted an outreach at the Owerri Municipal Health Centre last week.

The initiative, in line with the foundation’s commitment to health awareness across sub-Saharan Africa, particularly Nigeria, focused on educating new and expectant mothers about anaemia, its prevention, and available treatment options.

Speaking during the outreach, the Imo State Leader of VOHF, Fidel Elizchrist Ujunwa, said: “Combating anaemia is not just important; it is imperative for the well-being of our mothers and their unborn children. “The high prevalence of anaemia among pregnant women in Nigeria demands urgent attention and concerted efforts to ensure healthier outcomes.”

The VOHF team engaged the mothers in interactive sessions, providing crucial information and answering their questions.

The beneficiaries also received donations from the foundation, expressing their gratitude for the timely intervention and support.

Ujunwa explained that the Victoria Oyiya Health Foundation is a non-profit organisation with a presence across Nigeria, dedicated to promoting health through community outreach initiatives targeting schools, health centres, and various organisations. Beyond direct engagement, the foundation also facilitates connections between individuals and healthcare professionals nationwide. Their broad focus encompasses illness prevention, the promotion of healthy living, and the prevention of disease complications.

She said the foundation has a track record of successful outreaches across several states, addressing critical health issues such as malaria prevention, menstrual hygiene, and drug abuse prevention, positively impacting numerous lives.

She said VOHF leverages its active social media platforms to disseminate health awareness messages and educational content to a wider audience.