Hon. Momodu, Izoje win BCGS Captain’s Inaugural Golf Tourney

By Solomon Nwoke

Hon. Andrew Momodu and Rita Izoje raised the tempo of their games to emerge champions at the Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS) 2025 Captain’s Inaugural Golf Tournament concluded last weekend in Benin-City, Edo State.

Left – Right: Wife of Benin Club 1931 President, Mrs. Evbaziegbere, Hon. Andrew Momodu (in white), winner of the BCGS 2025 Captain’s Inaugural Golf Tournament receiving the trophy from the Club Captain, Engr. Stephen Ebaretonbofa (in blue outfit)

In the same vain, Osazee Iyare and Ehis Igbinadolor won the men’s and ladies best gross trophy with a gross score of 77 and 81 respectively.

Momodu (handicap 9) who’s also the Chairman, Edo State Golf Association played a net score of 73 to end the men’s handicap 1 – 12 category campaign victorious ahead of others.

In the second position was Prof. Waziri Erameh ( handicap 11) with a net score of 73 while Victor Amadu ( handicap 9) with 74 net and former. Captain, Mayer Ologbosere ( handicap 9) with 75 net placed third and fourth respectively.

The Ladies handicap 1 – 24 category was won by Izoje ( handicap 13) with a net score of 67 after a fierce battle with other contestants.

Also, wife of former Edo State Deputy Governor, Maryann Shaibu ( handicap 23) placed second with 72 net just as Dr. Caroline Bakare ( handicap 23) settled for third place with 73 net.

The BCGS Captain, Engr Stephen Ebaretonbofa in his closing remarks appreciated the club executive committee, members, guest golfers and other stakeholders for making the event a great success beyond his expectation.

The Young Lion as fondly called who was showered with encomiums for his humility and leadership quality since assumption of office promised to continually operate an open door policy that would foster growth and development of the golf section, adding that more tournaments are in the process.

Furthermore, the men’s handicap 13 – 18 category produced Felix Utaji ( handicap 14) with 68 net as champion. Godwin Imadiyi ( handicap 18) placed second with-72 net just as Blessing Ovibiye ( handicap 17) picked the third place award with 72 net.

Donatus Iberi ( handicap 24) clinched the men’s handicap 19 – 28 category for recording 71 net, Osayande Omoigui ( handicap 24) with 76 net and Andrew Uzamere ( handicap 28) who played 77 net picked second and third place respectively.

The ladies handicap 25–36 category trophy went to Juliet Ogbeifun ( handicap 35) with 72 net while former. Lady Captain, Nora Ucheagwu ( handicap 30) was second ahead of Queen Aigbokhaode (31) who placed third.

In another results, the trio of Eromo Oni-Okpaku, Victoria Amadu and J. J. Madudu were adjudged winner in the beat the Pros hole 8.

Other winners included Chief Sylvester S. Akhigbe (20) who won the veteran men’s cadre while former. lady captain, Juliet Ugiagbe won the veteran ladies while Dr. Gabriel Ihenyen won the super veteran men.

Also, Dr. J. Gaius Obaseki beat former. Edo State deputy governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu to the special guests category award. C. Nwani and Angela Uwabor won the guests men and ladies award. Udeme Esset and President, Lady Golfers Association of Nigeria (LGAN) Evelyn Oyome won the men’s and ladies best gross award.

Moreover, in the day one individual awards, the longest drive hole 11 men and ladies was won by Benjamin Okonofua and Ayisat Adogah. Also, the nearest the pin hole 14 went to Felix Utaji and Dorothy Chukwu esq.

Similarly, in the day two awards, Rikoto Maj and F. Ayinwe won the longest drive hole 11, while nearest the pin hole 14 award went to Prof. Anthony Emina and his wife, Sandra, former. Vice President, LGAN South South Zone.

Meanwhile, Chukudi Okoro confirmed his dominance with a gross score of 70 to win the Pros category. Kanayor Chukwu places second with 71 gross while Osas Enigbge and Collins Odile played 73 gross to emerge joint third.

The senior male caddies category award went to Ayo Topa for playing 81 gross.

Oluchukwu Emmanuel with 88 gross and Monica Sarufa with102 gross won the junior male and female event.

Highlights of the dinner party was presentation of trophies and other various awards to winners and runners-up across all categories while entertainment was topnotch.