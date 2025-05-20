Hold your peace, we’ll fix the secretaryship tussle – PDP NWC begs S’East caucus

PDP flag

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has appealed to the party’s South-East caucus to remain calm, pledging to resolve the ongoing crisis over the position of National Secretary.

The dispute, which pits supporters of Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye against those of Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has threatened the unity and stability of the party.

The appeal was made during a crucial meeting at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, where the South East Zonal Executive Committee (ZEC) met with the NWC and submitted their resolutions on the matter.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy National Chairman (South) Taofeek Arapaja on behalf of the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Iliya Umar Damagum.

Key figures in attendance included the National Vice Chairman (South East), Ali Odefa; the National Woman Leader, Hon. Amina Darasimi Bryhm; the National Auditor, Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel; state chairmen such as Chidi Chidebe of Anambra State and Dr. Martin Chukwunweike of Enugu State; Senator Col. Austin Akobundu (Abia Central); former National Woman Leader, Iyom Josephine Anenih; federal lawmakers from the South-East; and other prominent stakeholders.

While reiterating the importance of unity, Arapaja assured the caucus of the NWC’s commitment to resolving the crisis.

He said, “The resolution will be thoroughly discussed. We’ll do our best, and as you know, NEC has the final say. We will look at it, we will do justice to it, we will do our best.

“We’ll do our best, we’ll fix the problem, and I know we can do it, together we can do it. This is the only party that belongs to the people. It’s the only party where you can feel peaceful, you can express your opinion.

“So, I want to appeal that we can do it. We can resolve it. And I know we will resolve it. As I said, the resolution will be thoroughly discussed. We’ll do our best, and as you know, NEC has the final say. We can find a lasting solution jointly to it. Together we can do it.”

The crisis stems from the prolonged tussle over the National Secretary position, which was further complicated by the Supreme Court’s ruling on 31 March 2025, bringing closure to the legal dispute.

The South East ZEC has consistently pushed for the ratification of Udeh-Okoye, arguing that the region deserves fair representation in the party’s leadership.

Ali Odefa, the National Vice Chairman (South East), reiterated the region’s commitment to the party and highlighted the NWC’s earlier directive for the South East to nominate a candidate for the National Secretary position.

He emphasised that the South East Caucus and ZEC had complied with this directive by unanimously nominating Udeh-Okoye, a move aimed at restoring the region’s influence within the party.

Odefa stated, “The NWC unanimously approved these resolutions and directed the South East to hold a meeting and submit a nomination to the Office of the National Secretary of our party. In compliance with this directive, the South East Caucus and the Zonal Executive Committee convened, where resolutions were reached and decisions were made.”

Senator Osita Ngwu, the Senate Minority Whip, who led the South-East delegation to the meeting, highlighted the region’s contributions to the PDP, including delivering National Assembly members and governors in the past.

He urged the NWC to consider the region’s request on its merits, emphasising the need for unity ahead of future elections.

Ngwu stated, “We are not trying to set a precedent. We are not trying to do a new thing because precedent has been set. We are asking you to look at a zone that has been the backdrop and backbone of the PDP, a zone that is eager to redeem its past glory. We are praying that the request of this zone should not be jeopardised. Let us look at it based on the point of its merits.”

Acting National Secretary Setonji Kosheodo acknowledged the party’s adherence to established procedures and expressed optimism that the crisis would be resolved. He commended the South East for its loyalty and assured the caucus that their concerns would be addressed.

Kosheodo said, “We have diligently followed these protocols, as has the management office, and we appreciate your adherence to the party’s processes. Today, we acknowledge your formal communication to the NWC, which highlights the PDP’s organisational strength as a party. For us, it is about empowering the people—power to the people, power to the South-East.”

The meeting ended with a commitment to forward the resolutions to the National Executive Committee (NEC) on May 27 for final approval.