‘He’s performed,’ Enugu Reps caucus scores Gov Mbah high at midterm

The Enugu State House of Representatives Caucus has lauded the development strides of the state governor, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, since he assumed office two years ago.

The Caucus described as phenomenal the governor’s efforts in addressing road infrastructure, insecurity, revamping moribund state-owned enterprises, and the speedy completion of abandoned projects.

The Enugu federal lawmakers gave the commendation in their mid-term assessment of Mbah’s leadership issued by the Caucus leader, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, on Sunday.

The Caucus also praised Mbah’s massive investments in education, agriculture, and the focus on agro value chain, which the Caucus believes would help to attract investors, generate employment, and transform the economy of Enugu State in no distant time.

“We are further satisfied that the state government’s programmes and projects, be they in education, agricultural investments, and road infrastructure, health sector, among others, are being evenly spread across the 260 wards in the state in line with the governor’s inclusive development model.

“The ongoing construction of 260 Smart Green Schools, 260 Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres, the 260 Farm Estates, transport infrastructure, roads, tourism infrastructure, and numerous other foundations being speedily laid are clear signs that the governor’s promise to grow the state’s economy from $4.5 billion to $30 billion in eight years are realisable.

“We equally commend the governor’s drive for local investment and foreign direct investment, which are yielding good results because of the security and infrastructure that have been put in place to make Enugu safe and conducive for business,” the Caucus stated.

The lawmakers extolled the government’s pursuit of “an ambitious and aggressive programme of urban renewal across all the zones of Enugu metropolis, which have turned the entire Enugu metropolis into one massive construction site.”

They urged the people of the state to continue to support him as he continues to transform the state.