Herdsmen invade Imo community again, 9 days after shooting a woman

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI – Herdsmen invaded Agwa community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, at the early hours of Monday, unleashing sporadic gunfire.

The latest attack came nine days after the herders stormed the community, released indiscriminate gunshots and injured a woman, as a reaction to an attempt made by the community to stop them from grazing their cattle on farmlands.

The herdsmen, this time, destroyed crops and giant herbs such as plantain and banana, while the community was riddled with footprints of their cattle, as well as littered with faeces.

A local source, who chose to remain anonymous, said the villagers scampered for safety, while the gunfire raged.

He lamented that the herders were about overrunning the entire community, unless something was done urgently.

“Herdsmen came to Mbano and Umuekpu Agwa around 3AM and began shooting sporadically.

“They destroyed our crops, cassava, plantain, banana. This is getting out of hand.

“This was how they killed our two sons, Ozoemele Iriaka and Chukwuemeka Nnorom. It is very disturbing that no one is saying anything about these attacks”, he submitted.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, was yet to react to the incident at the time of filing this report.