Herdsmen, bandits’ attacks: APC forum decries worsening humanitarian crisis nationwide

…Tackles Humanitarian Affairs Minister Over Alleged Poor Response

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has raised concerns over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Plateau and other parts of the country, blaming the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction for a poor and ineffective response.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its Chairman, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, the Forum accused the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, of failing to rise to the occasion, particularly in his home state of Plateau, which continues to suffer from violent attacks by armed herdsmen and bandits.

“During the eight months Plateau State had no ministerial representation, we pushed for the appointment of a capable individual to fill the gap. But since Yilwatda’s appointment, expectations have not been met. The impact of the ministry under his leadership has not been felt where it is most needed,” the statement read.

Prof. Yilwatda, a former governorship candidate of the APC in Plateau State, was appointed in October 2024 following the resignation of Senator Simon Lalong. His appointment was seen as a chance to bring critical federal support to his conflict-ridden home state. However, the Forum insists his performance has fallen short.

“As stakeholders connected to the grassroots, we can report that the ministry has done little to alleviate the suffering of displaced persons in rural communities affected by ongoing violence,” the Forum stated.

The group expressed particular disappointment over Yilwatda’s failure to visit affected communities in Plateau, where gunmen have reportedly taken over 64 communities, displacing thousands.

Data from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) shows that at least 52 people were killed and 1,820 displaced in a wave of attacks in Plateau State between March 27 and April 2, 2025.

The Forum recalled that it was the Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, who visited displaced persons in Bokkos Local Government Area in December 2024 and paid courtesy visits to traditional leaders. Yilwatda, they said, has not made such efforts.

“It is disheartening that a minister from Plateau has not visited his people or the displaced victims. His presence and leadership are required in these difficult times,” the statement continued.

The Forum also accused Yilwatda of politicizing his role in response to the crisis, suggesting his past political rivalry with Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who defeated him in the 2023 governorship election, may be influencing his inaction.

“Governance should not be politicized. Public office holders must rise above political differences to serve all citizens equally. The welfare of the people should not be sacrificed on the altar of politics,” it noted.

The Forum’s criticism comes amid speculation about a potential cabinet reshuffle by President Bola Tinubu as his administration marks its second anniversary on May 29, 2025.

The statement called on Yilwatda to take urgent action and lead federal efforts to respond to the humanitarian crises in Plateau and across Nigeria.