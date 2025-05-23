Helen Erina Aziken: A mother to be proud of, by Emmanuel Aziken

A wise child brings joy to a father; a foolish child brings grief to a mother, King Solomon was quoted as saying in Proverbs10:1.

Why exactly the father takes joy in glorying in the output of a wise son may be an argument for theological experts. However, why the father is left out in the agonies and grief that come from a foolish child is also debatable.

But it is easy to assert that a mother who carries a child for nine months is more psychologically traumatised when her offspring goes awry. The contrasts between a wise and a foolish son are replete in the life of King Solomon of Israel. He was initially perceived as a wise son, but his legacy of idolatry and such could only tag him as a foolish son. But what is evident is that Solomon became a foolish son long after the death of his mother.

Indeed, the innate spirit of a mother to preserve her child irrespective of his crookedness or not has been respectively demonstrated over the ages. When King Solomon was set to divide the living child that was in dispute between two ladies, we saw how the genuine mother sought the preservation of her baby even if it was to be left in the hands of the other lady.

That story in 1 Kings 3:16-23 aptly summarises the sorry state of Nigeria. Could you imagine if Solomon opted to give the living baby to the fake mother as requested by the real mother for the baby to really live.

It appears that Nigeria may have been handed over to a mother like the wicked prostitute who is not really interested in the development of Nigeria. Now, that mother who was willing to allow ‘her’ baby to be divided to prove a point aptly reflects the attitude and passion of Nigerian political actors who are willing to prove a point for ego.

Imagine that baby living under the roof of that wicked prostitute? She would have tormented the baby as the boy grew into adulthood that the baby would have lost any sense of bond to his supposed mother. That is the kind of attitude that many Nigerians have towards their country. Not too long ago, one of Nigeria’s most celebrated social media stars, Tunde Ednut celebrated his acquisition of American citizenship. He and several others including many in high places do not have any sense of bonding to Nigeria simply because of the now popular saying that Nigeria has happened to them.

Nigeria happening to people is what stimulates the rush by many Nigerian youths to abandon their country. That’s because of the motherhood spirit is simply lacking. The empathy of a mother is lacking in our leadership.

The first verse of the national anthem returned to use by President Bola Tinubu reads “Are proud to serve our sovereign Motherland.”

However, as we all know very few even among the ruling class are proud to serve the sovereign motherland. Rather our pride is placed toward other mothers in Europe and America whose products, vehicles and habits our leaders prioritise over what we have.

But not all mothers are like that wicked prostitute willing to slaughter another woman’s child to even scores. Genuine mothers like the real mother in Solomon’s case are willing to let go off their interests and passions for their offspring to abound.

They are like Mrs Helen Erina Aziken who will be interred today in Agbor, Delta State after 85 years. I am proud to have been associated with her as her second child, albeit eldest surviving child.

Madam Aziken, was pronounced dead late on Sunday, March 23 at Heartland Cardiovascular Consultants, Asokoro, Abuja where she had received therapy over the past eight years for a heart condition.

Helen Aziken born in Alisor, Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State was a dedicated merchant, housewife and mother to Chukwudi (deceased), Emmanuel, Gladys Ozor, Chukwuekwu Oyema Aziken, Grace Ojji and step-mother to Mrs. Oshi Okeosisi, Chukwuemeka Oyema-Aziken, Monday Aziken and Julie Ndidi Ogboi.

A dedicated doyenne of the Aziken stock of Omumu, Agbor, Helen Erina Aziken is remembered for her inspirational instructorship of many within and outside the family loop including Benard Aziken, erstwhile chairman of Ika Local Government Area, Frank Aziken, a retired school principal, late Apostle John Aziken, among many others. She is also remembered for her dedication to Jesus, The Christ and the congregation of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Agbor.

Madam Helen Erina Aziken was one of the three founders of Ezugbo-Omume, an Agbor based socio-cultural club, and the leader of the association until her death.

Nne, as she was popularly called, earned her name as a mother and no doubt that many who were not biologically related to her also called her Nne. Apart from tours to Abuja, Lagos, New Zealand, Nne was not widely exposed, but the rudiments of godliness, patience and commitment to community were virtues she left behind. It is a legacy that this correspondent is proud of.