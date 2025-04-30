HealthOrbit AI teams up with Dr. Dureke to transform Nigerian hospitals with artificial intelligence

HealthOrbit AI, a global leader in healthcare automation, has partnered with Dr. Nnaemeka Richard Dureke, Founder of CertBridge Limited, to introduce advanced AI solutions capable of transforming existing hospitals in Nigeria into fully AI-driven healthcare institutions. This move is poised to modernize the nation’s healthcare system, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the burden on frontline health workers.

HealthOrbit AI’s mission is to eliminate administrative friction and clinical burnout by deploying intelligent technologies within current hospital infrastructure—without the need to build new facilities. Through solutions like Ambient AI Scribe, Revenue Optimization Engine, and multilingual AI Voice Assistants, hospitals can automate documentation, streamline workflows, and improve revenue cycles while ensuring compliance with international standards such as HIPAA, SOC 2, GDPR, and ISO 27001.

“We’re not just imagining the future of healthcare—we’re delivering it. With HealthOrbit’s AI system, we can upgrade existing hospitals across Nigeria to function as AI-powered institutions,” said Dr. Dureke. “This approach saves time, saves costs, and immediately lifts the burden off our overworked clinicians.”

Nigeria’s healthcare sector faces deep challenges: a critical shortage of skilled professionals, excessive paperwork, and an annual $1.6 billion loss to medical tourism. HealthOrbit AI’s tools aim to cut clinician documentation time by up to 90%, increase monthly patient throughput, and reduce administrative errors that affect care and revenue.

Having delivered results in the UAE, UK, and Malta, HealthOrbit AI’s adaptable model is now being localized for Nigerian realities. The partnership with CertBridge will enable national-scale deployment, beginning with pilot integrations in key urban hospitals.

This initiative marks a pivotal step toward building a smarter, more sustainable healthcare system powered by Artificial Intelligence —by transforming what Nigeria already has into what it urgently needs