Healthcare Training: National Orthopaedic Hospital matriculates 321 new students

The National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, NOHIL, Lagos, last week celebrated a landmark matriculation ceremony, inducting an unprecedented 321 new students into its College of Nursing Science and College of Health Technology. The Acting Medical Director of NOHIL, Dr. Wakeel Lawal, said this significant intake, which is the third of its kind in recent years, underscores the hospital’s commitment to bolstering Nigeria’s healthcare workforce in line with President Tinubu’s agenda for increased manpower and education.

Lawal at the 2024-2025 Joint matriculation expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “So, it’s everything for us every year. So, matriculation, the new applicant students today. But for this year I think the number we were having, were up to 250 students who are matriculating for both Colleges of Nursing Sciences, College of Orthopaedic Technology, Bachelor of Tech. Degree Programme in Prosthetics and Orthotics. I think this is the third time we have had this kind of number, and it’s time for progress and in line with the policies of President Tinubu to increase man power and education. We are showing that today, and that is why we are matriculating 250 students.”

Lawal emphasised the institution’s dedication to meeting the healthcare demands of the 21st century through the substantial increase in student enrollment.

He also addressed the critical issue of retaining these skilled graduates within the Nigerian healthcare system. “It is difficult for us to stop people from moving from one job to another, or moving from one country to another. So, for every job you have, job satisfaction is also very important. If you are not satisfied in one way or another, then you move to another area or field. And that is how the nature of the job is. So, job satisfaction is also important,” he noted.

Lawal suggested that enhancing job satisfaction through measures such as improved remuneration and a conducive work environment is crucial to minimising brain drain.

Highlighting the diverse programmes “We are definitely the best at what we are doing,” he asserted.

Addressing the challenges faced by the health sector, Lawal pointed to the issue of a depleted workforce, which necessitated the increased student intake. “One of the challenges we have is poor workforce. We have some significant reduction in the number of workers. And that’s why the President initiated that we increase the number of students who are being trained so that we provide sufficient number of workers in the health sector.”

The Director of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) Southwest Zone, Dr. Ayo Aroge, lauded the quality of training provided at NOHIL, stating, “From available statistics, worldwide, there are need for more healthcare manpower. We cannot because we have this that we can deny our students the opportunity of going abroad. But one thing I know is that the quality of training our students receive here, it can be compared to anywhere in the world.”

He advocated for equal opportunities for HND graduates, questioning the disparity in treatment compared to their university counterparts. “What is even the offence of HND? Let me use that language. What is their offence? That they can not aspire to become director of a federal ministry. What is their offence? Their offence is because they are HND graduates. They should aspire, they should equally be treated as graduates of other institutions. So, that is why NBTE is in support wholeheartedly.”

Also, speaking, Acting Head of TSERS at NOHIL, Dr. Francis Nwachukwu, reiterated the Medical Director’s sentiments on creating a conducive learning environment for the students.

He also acknowledged the challenges of funding and infrastructure expansion due to the increasing student population. “Funding is another major problem because the school of public health is expanding. We need accommodation for them. That’s one of the challenges. So we have one ongoing. But I can guarantee that as we expand, there will be a need for more,” he stated.

He also advised the matriculating students to remain focused and avoid distractions, particularly from excessive phone usage.

For the newly matriculated students, the ceremony marked the beginning of their journey into the healthcare profession.

A matriculating student from the Federal College of Orthopaedic Technology, Sosan Semiat Taiwo expressed her gratitude for the welcoming environment at the institution. “The college is so good. Every student, like, the way they treat us. They treat us like we are their kids. They treat everybody equally. They are trying their best,” she shared. Overcoming personal challenges, Taiwo expressed her determination to succeed in her chosen field.