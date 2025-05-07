Health Emergency: WHO donates 8 operational vehicles to FCT

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

To enhance health emergency preparedness and response in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the World Health Organisation (WHO) has donated eight operational vehicles to the FCT Administration. The donation is part of the Strengthening and Utilising Response Groups for Emergencies (SURGE) Flagship Initiative.

The FCT is among six states chosen to pioneer the SURGE implementation in Nigeria, alongside Kano (North West), Yobe (North East), Lagos (South West), Abia (South East), and Edo (South South).

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Abuja, WHO Country Representative, Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, described the event as a significant milestone in strengthening health emergency response in the FCT. He noted that the vehicles, provided through WHO’s support, are aimed at boosting the operational capacity of the FCT Public Health Emergency Response System.

“These vehicles will enhance the FCT’s mobility and rapid deployment capacity for emergency teams, ensuring that critical personnel, supplies, and response efforts reach affected communities swiftly and efficiently,” Dr. Mulombo said.

He emphasized WHO’s commitment to working with the Nigerian government to bolster national and sub-national health emergency preparedness and response, citing Africa’s experience of over 100 health emergencies annually, including COVID-19, Ebola, cholera, Lassa fever, anthrax, and diphtheria.

Dr. Mulombo highlighted that the SURGE initiative, designed by WHO’s Africa Regional Office, aims to ensure countries can mobilize within 24 hours of a confirmed emergency. Its four pillars include:

Workforce Development

Response Coordination

Operations and Logistics

Risk Communication and Community Engagement

He added, “Investing in resilient systems today ensures we save lives tomorrow. We are proud to walk this journey with Nigeria.”

Speaking at the event, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Dr. Jide Idris, applauded the initiative as a critical step towards strengthening emergency preparedness and response in Nigeria. He emphasized that health security requires robust data tracking and proactive measures to prevent disease outbreaks.

The Mandate Secretary for FCT Health Service and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, received the vehicles on behalf of the FCT Administration. She thanked WHO for the gesture, noting that the vehicles would significantly boost the FCT’s health emergency response capacity.

Dr. Fasawe stressed the importance of surveillance, teamwork, and the ability to activate emergency protocols. She advocated prioritizing surveillance systems to protect communities against emerging and re-emerging health threats.

“Disease surveillance is the backbone of public health because it helps us detect outbreaks early, respond swiftly, and prevent widespread harm,” she said. “By monitoring trends, we can identify hotspots, track transmission patterns, and inform evidence-based policies—proving prevention is indeed better than cure.”