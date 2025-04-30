HDAN calls for action to deliver decent homes to Nigeria’s workforce

Festus Adebayo

By Kingsley Adegboye

As Nigeria celebrates International Workers’ Day today being May 1st, the Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN), has called for renewed and urgent action to ensure that Nigerian workers who continue to bear the brunt of the nation’s economic hardships, finally gain access to decent and affordable housing.

In a statement released in Abuja, HDAN Executive Director, Festus Adebayo, praised the indomitable spirit of Nigerian workers, many of whom he said have continued to power the nation’s economy despite daunting socio-economic challenges.

However, Adebayo also emphasized that despite several initiatives aimed at supporting workers, corruption and bureaucratic bottlenecks have severely undermined their effectiveness, leaving millions of workers without the shelter they deserve.

“The Nigerian worker is bearing the brunt of skyrocketing inflation, poor wages, and an inaccessible housing system. Housing is not a luxury, it is a necessity and a right. Sadly, that right has been denied for too long,” Adebayo stated.

Nigeria’s housing deficit, currently estimated at 17 million to 28 million units, paints a grim picture for workers who dream of homeownership.

Despite multiple government-backed initiatives including the National Housing Fund (NHF), the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), and the Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) programme, access to housing remains difficult and benefits elusive.

These schemes, originally created to ease the housing burden on low- and middle-income earners, have been affected by allegations of corruption, fund diversion, and red tape.

The NHF was launched in 1992 with the goal of empowering workers through affordable housing finance. Over the years, some workers have complained about its poor management and accountability issues.

Such experiences highlight the need for enhanced transparency, efficiency, and responsiveness within the NHF system to ensure that all contributors can fully benefit from the scheme.​

“These funds belong to workers. It is important that as they are deducted monthly, there should be access to housing benefits. “Corruption and negligence must not be allowed to erode public trust in these institutions,” Adebayo noted.

Despite the challenges, the National Housing Fund (NHF), has made significant strides under the new FMBN management led by Shehu Osidi in providing affordable housing solutions to Nigerian workers.

In 2024 alone, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) disbursed over N12.18 billion in NHF refunds within ten months, marking a record-breaking achievement in the bank’s 32-year history .

Additionally, the FMBN registered 166,926 new contributors to the NHF scheme during the same period, bringing the total number of contributors to nearly 5.9 million. These milestones underscore the scheme’s potential in addressing the nation’s housing challenges.​

Stakeholders, including the Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN), emphasize the importance of building on the NHF’s successes to address existing gaps.

“It’s time to bridge the gap between contributions and impact. Workers have kept their part of the bargain; now they deserve a system that works for them, one that helps turn their housing dreams into reality, ” Adebayo said.

The statement further noted that despite the gloomy outlook, there are rays of hope: reforms and renewed commitments, pointing out that the creation of an independent Ministry of Housing and Urban Development under the leadership of Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa, has been a welcome development. According to HDAN boss, the ministry had established task teams to develop frameworks that can revitalize housing schemes and improve delivery.

“Also, the minister inaugurated a National Housing Data Steering committee to establish a centre that will help bridge Nigeria’s housing deficit among other initiatives,” the statement noted.

FMBN’s Managing Director, Shehu Osidi, had also pledged to reform the institution’s operations.

HDAN, while supportive of these efforts, insists that any real change must include recapitalization, digitization of loan processes which the agency has started working on, and the repeal or review of outdated housing laws.

Beyond federal efforts, the role of states and the private sector cannot be overemphasized.

HDAN acknowledged efforts by state governments such as those in Lagos, Enugu, Plateau, and Ekiti, to address the housing needs of their workers. However, the advocacy group emphasized that more states need to prioritize housing as a key component of workers’ welfare.

In addition, Adebayo called for stronger partnerships between government and private developers, pointing out that private sector innovation, when combined with government backing, could drastically scale up affordable housing supply.

As HDAN observes this year’s May Day, the organization emphasizes that ending the housing crisis among Nigerian workers begins with addressing the root problem, corruption.

“Until we tackle corruption head-on, every good initiative will remain a victim of looting and inefficiency. “Housing funds must be protected and transparent. Workers must be able to trust the system again, ” Adebayo stated.

In its final words, HDAN saluted Nigerian workers for their resilience and unwavering commitment to building the nation.

“You are the true foundation of our economy. As you battle rising costs and housing insecurity, know that we are with you in advocacy, in action, and in the fight for a better tomorrow.”

The message this May Day is clear that Nigerian workers deserve more – more respect, more support, and above all, more access to the dignified shelter they have earned through years of hard work, according to the statement.