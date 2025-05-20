Hardship: Tinubu inherited Nigeria’s problems, deserves support – Gov Eno

Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, on Tuesday said President Bola Tinubu did not create Nigeria’s current economic challenges and that the President deserves national support to steer the country through difficult times.



Governor Eno, who made the declaration while speaking to State House correspondents after a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, described Tinubu’s first two years in office as “wonderful” and marked by determined efforts to address inherited challenges.”



He further said, “President Tinubu didn’t create the problem we are in right now,” Eno said. “For me, I believe he is doing his best, and he should be supported to finish strong.”



The governor also highlighted the achievements of his two-year administration in Akwa Ibom State across key sectors, pointing to strides in education, healthcare, road infrastructure, and rural development.



He said: “When you come to Akwa Ibom, you’ll find we are working across the board — from schools to hospitals, roads, and markets. We are delivering tangible results.”



The governor noted that while the first phase of his administration focused on grassroots development, the second half of his tenure will usher in a wave of major infrastructure projects to position the state as an economic and tourist hub.



“We’re now moving into super infrastructure. We want to make Akwa Ibom a tourist destination — and we are well on our way,” he stated.



Eno also praised the legacy of leadership in Akwa Ibom and acknowledged the contributions of past governors to the state’s progress.



“Akwa Ibom has been blessed with visionary leaders — from Obong Victor Attah to Senator Godswill Akpabio, Chief Udom Emmanuel, and now myself. We have sustained a development trajectory that has set us apart,” he said.



On youth empowerment, the governor emphasized his administration’s investment in skills development, job creation, and entrepreneurship.



“We’re training our young people, supporting SMEs, and have launched an employment portal to match job seekers with opportunities,” he said. “The goal is to rebuild the middle class and create sustainable livelihoods.”



Governor Eno reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive growth through strategic partnerships with the federal government and private sector players.



“Our focus is to unlock Akwa Ibom’s full potential through collaboration and long-term planning,” he concluded.

Vanguard News