Hardship: Mental health crisis looms — family physicians

Mental health

By Chioma Obinna

As the world marks World Family Doctor Day, the Society of Family Physicians of Nigeria, SOFPON, yesterday called for urgent action to address mental health challenges in the country.

It also highlighted the growing burden of mental health issues, amid economic instability, insecurity and rapid societal change.

Speaking at a briefing in Lagos to mark the day, with the theme, “Building Mental Resilience in a Changing World”, organised in collaboration with R-Jolad Hospital, SOFPON National President, Dr. Blessing Chukwukelu, described mental health as a cornerstone of overall well-being.

“Anxiety, depression and stress-related disorders are becoming pervasive in Nigeria, yet they often go unrecognised until they escalate into crises. Family physicians are uniquely positioned to identify these challenges early and intervene effectively,” she said.

Chukwukelu stressed the need to prioritise mental health awareness and early intervention, citing alarming trends.

She said: “Stigma and misconceptions continue to prevent many from seeking help. We see cases of untreated stress and depression leading to tragic outcomes, such as suicide. This is unacceptable when solutions are within reach.The crisis is further exacerbated by the Japa syndrome, which has depleted the country’s healthcare workforce.

“Our family physicians and mental health specialists are leaving in droves, leaving us with an unsustainable gap. We must address this brain drain to safeguard Nigeria’s healthcare system.’’

Chukwukelu said to address the situation, SOFPON has scaled up training programmes, including a diploma in family medicine, to equip more doctors with the skills to manage mental health conditions.

“We are not just treating symptoms, we are building resilience in individuals and communities. This includes empowering families to recognise early warning signs of mental distress and seek timely care,” she said.stated.

She said as part of the day’s activities, SOFPON organised community outreach programmes, road walks, and public awareness campaigns, noting that “mental health is everyone’s responsibility. Together, we can create a resilient, supportive society where individuals can thrive.”

On his part, the chairman, Lagos State chapter of SOFPON, Dr. Sixtus Ozumba, highlighted the growing mental health challenges faced by Nigerians, particularly healthcare providers.

Ozumba lamented the mass migration of doctors seeking better opportunities abroad, leaving Nigeria’s healthcare system overstretched.

“We have many family physicians on record but how many are available to work? Doctors are overburdened with more patients and inadequate resources, leading to burnout and depression,” he noted.

The push factors driving doctors away, he said, include poor salaries, insecurity and societal pressures, while pull factors such as better pay and respect for the profession abroad made other countries attractive.

“In Nigeria, doctors face kidnappings, unpaid wages, and rising costs of living. On the other hand, countries such as Canada, the UK, and Australia offer better pay, security and respect for the profession.”

Ozumba also stressed the importance of doctors maintaining their mental health to continue serving others, saying “doctors are not immune to stress; they carry their burdens and those of their patients. Mental health resilience is key to sustaining the profession.’’

He called for policies to improve doctors’ welfare, curb migration and strengthen healthcare delivery, emphasising that “a healthy doctor is essential for a healthy society.”

Also speaking on the occasion, the Managing Director of R-Jolad Hospital, Dr. Oladipo Funso, recognised the vital role of family physicians in healthcare delivery.

He said the World Family Health Day was set aside globally to honour the invaluable contributions of family physicians, highlighting the hospital’s commitment to family medicine.

“We have remained anchored in one guiding philosophy, the importance of family medicine as the bedrock of sustainable healthcare delivery,’’ he said.

Funso emphasised the comprehensive care provided by family doctors, calling them “capable coordinators and compassionate listeners.”