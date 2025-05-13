Hafsoh Lawal family asks court to release dismembered body for burial

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—family of Hafsoh Lawal, allegedly killed by her Facebook lover, AbdulRahman Bello, yesterday, requested a Kwara State High Court, sitting in Ilorin, to release the dismembered body of the deceased for proper burial according to Islamic rites.

AbdulRahman Bello is standing trial for the murder of Hafsoh Lawal, a final-year female student of the Kwara State College of Education, before her death.

The request was made by the Kwara State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Senior Sulyman, who is leading the prosecution team in the murder case of Hafsoh Lawal against five suspected persons at the resumed hearing in the matter yesterday.

Defence counsel, Mr. Chukwudi Maduka, who represents the first defendant, Abdulrahman Bello, did not object to the request, saying he sympathised with the family despite the ongoing prosecution.

Meanwhile, three more witnesses including two police officers and an anatomic pathologist from University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Dr. Olaleke Folaranmi testified at the resumed hearing in the matter.

Key police witnesses, including officers from the Police ‘C’ Division, Oja Oba, Ilorin and the state Criminal Investigation Department, CID, testified that the prime suspect had orally confessed to the crime.

The officers told the court that the suspect led investigators to his apartment and later to a dumpsite at Olunlade area of the state capital to recover parts of the dismembered body of the deceased.

The police men also said the investigation led them to the main dumpsite located near the Okolowo–Eyenkorin expressway, where parts of the body were allegedly recovered.

Trial judge, Justice Hannah Ajayi, who described bail application for the suspects as distraction, promised to give accelerated hearing to the case and adjourned proceedings until May 21, 2025, for continuation.