Hackademia Institute awards 100 scholarships to women in tech

…sets ambitious target for 500 future builders

In a bold step toward reshaping the future of Nigeria’s workforce, Hackademia Institute has opened new doors for 100 women, awarding them scholarships to access world-class tech training. For these women, it’s more than just a scholarship, it’s a chance to rewrite their stories and step boldly into a future where they can lead, innovate, and thrive.

What began as a simple campaign to mark the 2025 International Women’s Day has grown into a movement of hope and empowerment. Since its launch in March 2025, Hackademia’s intensive 12-week programs, spanning Software Engineering, Product Management, Product Marketing, and Product Design, have been carefully crafted to equip women not just with technical skills but with the confidence and tools to shape the digital economy and inspire a new generation of leaders.

For Comfort Olatunde, Founder of Hackademia Institute, this mission is deeply personal. “Hackademia is not just about teaching tech; it’s about rewriting the future,” Comfort says. “We are building the next generation of founders, engineers, and creators who will power Nigeria’s economic evolution. Our vision is clear — a thriving community of 5,000 homegrown talents who hire and build among themselves.”

Already, 50 scholars are in session, combining mentorship, project-based learning, and career guidance in an environment focused on real-world success.

NYSC/Graduate Edition — 150 Scholarships

Building on its early momentum, Hackademia is launching a new cohort, offering 150 scholarships targeted at NYSC members and recent graduates (male and female), ensuring that even more young Nigerians are equipped to step confidently into global opportunities.

A Call to Action: Partnering for a Future Built in Nigeria

Hackademia Institute is calling on corporate sponsors, ecosystem enablers, philanthropic organizations, and visionaries to join forces in scaling the initiative.

“This is not charity. It’s nation-building,” Comfort emphasizes. “Nigeria’s future will not be imported. It will be built by those who were given a shot — and made it count.”