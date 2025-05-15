Haaland eyes FA Cup to save face after Man City’s ‘horrific’ season

Erling Haaland said Manchester City must deliver in the FA Cup final on Saturday to salvage something from a “horrific” season that saw them deposed as English champions for the first time in five years.

City face Crystal Palace at Wembley aiming to avoid a first trophyless campaign since Pep Guardiola’s debut season in charge in 2016/17.

Guardiola’s men sit fourth in the Premier League, 18 points adrift of champions Liverpool, and in a battle just to secure a top-five finish and Champions League football next season in their final two league matches.

City were also dumped out of the Champions League before the last 16 for the first time in 12 years by Real Madrid in the play-off round.

“This season has been tough,” Haaland told the BBC. “It is not nice to lose so many games. It is boring and not fun. That’s why we need to finish well and get a trophy.

“It is a good habit to reach Wembley and always important to win trophies. We have the FA Cup final to play for and in a horrific season we still managed to do this.”

Haaland is set to start the final after making his comeback from a six-week injury layoff in last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Southampton.

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri has missed most of the season with a serious knee injury, while City have been beset by fitness troubles for a series of key defenders.

But Haaland said that should offer no excuses to a club with the resources at City’s disposal.

“Of course, we have had injuries throughout the season. But we should not search for excuses,” added the Norwegian.

“Every single one of us hasn’t been good enough and we haven’t been at our best, so when you are not at your best you aren’t going to win games in this country because it’s so hard.”