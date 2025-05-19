Gyokeres leads European Golden Boot race ahead of Mbappe [See top 10]

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres is currently at the top of the European Golden Boot standings after an outstanding season in the Portuguese top-flight league.

With 39 goals to his name, Gyokeres has amassed a total of 58.5 points, placing him just ahead of Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe in a tightly contested race.

Despite scoring 10 goals fewer than Gyokeres, Mbappe remains a close second with 29 goals and 58 points.

This is largely due to the scoring coefficient system used in the Golden Shoe rankings.

While goals scored in Portugal’s Primeira Liga are multiplied by a coefficient of 1.5, goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues — including Spain’s La Liga — carry a higher weight of 2.0.

Mbappe boosted his tally with a goal against Sevilla on Sunday, and he will have one last chance to overtake Gyokeres when Real Madrid play their final La Liga fixture of the season against Real Sociedad next Saturday.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, and Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski round out the top five in the current rankings.

Current Top 10 Contenders for the European Golden Boot:

Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting Lisbon) – 39 goals | 58.5 points Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) – 29 goals | 58 points Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 28 goals | 56 points Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) – 26 goals | 52 points Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona) – 25 goals | 50 points Mateo Retegui (Atalanta) – 25 goals | 50 points Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) – 23 goals | 46 points Mika Biereth (Sturm Graz & AS Monaco) – 24 goals | 42.5 points Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain) – 21 goals | 42 points Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 21 goals | 42 points

Vanguard News