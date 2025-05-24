Gunmen threaten another attack on Catholic Church in Ondo

…Monarch convenes security summit

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Suspected gunmen have issued another threat to Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo state, barely three years after worshippers were gruesomely murdered.

Meanwhile, fear and anxiety have gripped the ancient town following the development.

Recall that unknown gunmen stormed the church during morning Mass on June 5, 2022, killing and injuring both young and old worshippers.

Consequently, the traditional ruler of the the ancient town, the Olowo of Owo, Oba

Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, has convened a security summit to address the rising insecurity in the town and douse tension.

The Publicity Secretary of the Owo Security Summit Committee, Olatunbosun Oladimeji confirmed this to Vanguard in Akure, the state capital.

Oladimeji, said the maiden edition of the Owo Security Summit, themed “Securing Owo and its Environ: Strategies for Community Safety and Resilience,” will be held on Monday – May 26.

He said that the summit was aims to raise awareness about community security, foster cooperation between residents and law enforcement, reduce crime, and propose sustainable security initiatives.

“A key objective is to establish a Security Trust Fund to support long-term efforts.

Oladimeji said “recent incidents, including the bandits’ renewed threat and several kidnappings, have significantly affected the socio-economic life of the people, making proactive security measures imperative.

According to him dignitaries expected at the summit include Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his deputy, Dr. Olayide Owolabi Adelami. Justice Adesuyi Olateru-Olagbegi will chair the event, with Hon. Tope Omolayo, Owo LG Chairman, as Chief Host. The summit committee is chaired by Pastor Olugbenga Olumolawa, and Prof. Taiwo Adenegan will serve as anchor.

He added that ” All security agencies, traditional rulers, and stakeholders have been invited to develop a unified response to the looming threat.