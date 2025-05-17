Gunmen strike again in Kogi community, kill three after monarch’s abduction

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Barely three days after the kidnapping of a top monarch in Okoloke community of Yagba West local government area of Kogi State, Oba James Dada Ogunyanda, gunmen have again attacked the same community, killing three persons.

The community has been grappling with how to rescue the monarch who was abducted on Thursday from his palace, following the N100 million demands by his abductors to secure his release.

The new wave of attack on the community has, however, raised serious concerns from many quarters.

According to a resident of the area, Olusegun Iselaye, on his Facebook page on Saturday revealed that the three persons killed were two vigilantes who were escorting a third fellow to fuel the GLO mast in the town.

“We are heartbroken and outraged to report that just days after the kidnapping of our traditional ruler in Okoloke village, Yagba West, we have now lost three more innocent lives to bandit attacks in the very same community.

“This senseless violence is unacceptable and underscores the urgent need for effective security measures.

“While we appreciate the efforts of Senator Karimi and his Kwara counterpart in raising the issue of insecurity in our region at the National Assembly just days ago, the continued inaction on the ground is deeply concerning.

“As of the last update, there has been no visible police presence or action in Okoloke, allowing these horrific killings to occur. This lack of response is a clear failure and further traumatises our already fearful communities.

“This tragedy in Okoloke further highlights the critical flaws in the current security strategy in Yagba West. As we stated previously, the presence of soldiers has not brought the desired security and has instead led to deeply troubling issues, including extortion and harassment of our people.

“The situation is dire. We urgently call on the Kogi State Government to recognise the gravity of this escalating crisis. The continued reliance on the current military deployment is clearly not working and has even created additional problems.

“We implore the government to act decisively: relocate the soldiers from their current posts and develop a more effective, community-focused security strategy that will truly protect the lives and livelihoods of the people of Yagba West. Enough is enough.”

However, the chairman of the council area, Tosin Olokun, has visited the community to assure them of the efforts to rescue the 1st class monarch and also bring the tide of bandit attacks in the community to a stop.

Chief Press Secretary to the chairman, Adeyemi Sunday, who made this known on Saturday, said security efforts are in top gear to arrest the ugly development.