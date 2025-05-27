Gunmen abduct three church members in Ondo

FILE IMAGE

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Three members of the Deeper Life Bible Church in Akure North Council Area of Ondo state, have been abducted by gunmen.

A church member told newsmen in Akure, the state capital, that the victims were kidnapped on Monday evening while returning from the Bible Study at Kasemola area, in Ogbese community.

According to the source, ” three of our members were kidnapped after bible study at Kasemola area, in Ogbese.”

He confirmed that the church leaders have organized prayer warriors to intercede for the release of the kidnapped church members.

” We have reported the incident to the police and Amotekun Corps in the state.

When contacted, the state police command spokesperson Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed the abduction of the three church members.

Ayanlade said that police detectives are already combing the forest to secure their release.

Vanguard gathered that the joint patrol of the police and Amotekun Corps are working together to track down the kidnappers and secure the release of the victims.