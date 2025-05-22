Gunmen abduct 76-year-old Retired Major in Kogi

FILE IMAGE

…Community Raises Alarm Over Rising Insecurity

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

A 76-year-old retired Major of the Nigerian Army, Pastor Joe Ajayi, has been abducted by unknown gunmen from his residence in Odo-Ape, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Ajayi, a former chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kabba-Bunu chapter, was reportedly kidnapped around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a local source, the assailants stormed the area and fired sporadic gunshots for over an hour before whisking the retired army officer away to an unknown destination.

Community members have expressed deep concern about Ajayi’s deteriorating health, made more fragile by his age, and the potential risks posed by his captivity.

The abduction has heightened fear in the area and renewed calls for improved security measures.

This incident comes shortly after the Okun Development Association (ODA) raised alarm over the increasing rate of insecurity in Okunland. The ODA had earlier decried the recent abduction of a first-class traditional ruler in Okoloke, Yagba West Local Government Area, urging both federal and state governments, as well as security agencies, to take immediate action.

The latest abduction further underscores the ODA’s concerns and has left the community in a state of shock and anxiety.

Earlier this year, a council member was kidnapped from his residence. Just days later, three other individuals and a child were abducted from a farm in the same community, highlighting the growing threat of insecurity in the region.