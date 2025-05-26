Group slams FG over alleged Northern insecurity neglect

File image

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The American Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID) has criticised the Federal Government (FG) for failing to address the worsening insecurity in Northern Nigeria, where herdsmen militia, bandits, and terrorists operate freely.

In a statement signed by Chief Dr. Sylvester Onyia, the group accused the government of neglecting the North’s security crisis while focusing disproportionately on the Southeast’s Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

AVID, which represents Igbo veterans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, also raised concerns about recent comments by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, linking IPOB to attacks on police stations and prisons.

The group described such statements as ‘brazen lies, hate speech, and incitement,’ arguing that they undermine judicial independence and constitute an abuse of public office.

“Declaring IPOB guilty in the media, even as the trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is ongoing, is an egregious interference with judicial independence that in any civilized society should attract immediate sanctions from the court,” the statement read.

The group emphasized that the government’s focus on IPOB contrasts sharply with its perceived inaction in addressing violence in Northern states like Sokoto, Zamfara, Niger, Borno, and Katsina. AVID pointed out that armed herdsmen, bandits, and terrorists have been operating with impunity in these regions, leading to widespread displacement and loss of life.

“The government’s failure to address the activities of herdsmen militia, bandits, and terrorists in the North raises serious questions about its commitment to equitable justice and security for all Nigerians,” the statement noted.

AVID also highlighted concerns about Nigeria’s intelligence architecture, citing recent testimony by a government witness implicating the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) in the ongoing security challenges.

The group urged the government to adopt a fair and balanced approach to tackling insecurity across the country.

“A regime that conflates dissent with terrorism and regional aspirations with rebellion risks deepening divisions and undermining national unity,” the statement warned.