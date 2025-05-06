Group faults NWDC board chair over comment on commission’s scholarship scheme

The Northern Progressives Forum (NPF) has faulted the Chairman of the North West Development Commission (NWDC), Lawal Samaila-Abdullahi, over comments he made disassociating himself from an ongoing scholarship scheme within the commission.

Addressing journalists in Kano, NPF Chairman Dayyabu Abdullahi urged the Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, to call the NWDC board chairman to order, accusing him of attempting to sow unnecessary crisis within the commission.

The group described Lawal’s remarks—claiming ignorance of the scholarship programme—as “unsavoury” and an act of sabotage, arguing that the initiative by the Managing Director, Professor Abdullahi Ma’aji, was well within the law.

“Saying he is not aware of the scholarship programme is an act of sabotage,” the group stated. “The law that established the commission only requires the Managing Director to inform the board chairman, not seek approval.”

They praised Professor Ma’aji as an “astute academic” with a track record of lawful and developmental leadership, adding that his commitment since assuming office has been evident to the public.

The forum alleged that the board chairman’s displeasure stems from the Managing Director’s refusal to accommodate his “selfish interests” within the commission.

“What happened at the Shippers Council is repeating itself. The council is now peaceful because Mr Lawal is no longer there,” the group claimed, further describing him as “controversial” and a destabilising figure in previous roles, including as Secretary to the State Government in Kaduna.

They called on the minister to intervene and clarify Mr Lawal’s statutory role, asserting that such action would safeguard the commission from internal conflict.