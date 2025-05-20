Group defends Akume, slams alleged sabotage of Tinubu’s agenda

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A northern advocacy group has condemned calls for the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, describing the allegations against him as politically motivated and unfounded.

The group accused unnamed political actors of orchestrating a campaign to destabilise President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The Northern Bridge Builders’ Forum, under the Renewed Hope Agenda, made the statement during a press briefing held Monday in Abuja.

Comrade Prince Miaphen, the group’s National Coordinator, dismissed allegations that Senator Akume obstructed investigations into an alleged N80 billion fraud involving one Mr. Torhile Uchi, who was falsely linked to the SGF.

“This campaign of calumny is nothing but a coordinated blackmail against a loyal and hardworking public servant. Senator Akume has remained a steady hand in the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Miaphen said.

Miaphen criticized a faceless coalition known as the Arewa United Patriots and a self-styled Afenifere faction, accusing them of acting as proxies for disgruntled political actors. He emphasized that the attacks were part of a coordinated effort to undermine the administration’s success.

The group hailed Akume’s track record, describing him as a man of integrity who has served Nigeria as Governor, Senator, Minister, and now SGF.

Miaphen highlighted Akume’s critical role in coordinating federal policies, calling him the ‘engine room’ of the administration and a key driver of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The SGF is the engine room of this administration. His commitment to ensuring that the Renewed Hope Agenda delivers real benefits to Nigerians is unwavering,” Miaphen stated.

The Northern Bridge Builders’ Forum also urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to maintain its professionalism and resist being used as a tool for political vendettas.

They commended the anti-graft agency for its conduct so far and warned against distractions that could derail governance.

The group expressed unwavering support for both Senator Akume and President Tinubu, calling on Nigerians to remain vigilant and united in the face of what they described as false narratives. They stressed the need for focus on strengthening governance and delivering real benefits to citizens.

“We pass a strong vote of confidence in Senator Akume and thank President Tinubu for standing by a man of principle and competence. Nigerians must remain united and not be swayed by false narratives,” Miaphen said.

The group urged citizens to remain vigilant and support efforts aimed at strengthening governance, emphasizing, “This is not a time for distractions. We stand firmly behind those working to build a better Nigeria.”