Group blasts Delta leaders’ move to APC, calls it greed-driven

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

A non-governmental organisation, Rainbow Coalition, has expressed disappointment over the defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and other relevant stakeholders in the state.

The group said it was betrayal of the ideals, values and trust that the people of Delta State and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had placed in them over the years.

Its President, Ojebor Ebede; and Secretary General, Enwelim Nwanze, in a statement, insisted that the defection was borne out of greed rather than indigenes’ benefits.

The statement reads: “The Executives of Rainbow Coalition, under the stewardship of President Ojebor Ebede and Enwelim Nwanze, Secretary General met in London to review the recent political development in Delta State. We wish to express our profound disappointment and unequivocal disapproval of the recent defection of Sheriff Oborevwori, and his predecessor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, from the PDP to the APC.

“This move is not only regrettable but also a monumental betrayal of the ideals, values, and trust that the people of Delta State and the PDP have placed in them over the years. These individuals have benefitted immensely from the PDP, rising to occupy some of the highest political positions in the state and the nation. Their defection, therefore, is not born out of ideology or service to the people but clearly motivated by greed, desperation, and the self-serving instinct for political survival.

“It is unfortunate that, rather than consolidate democratic gains and support the PDP in advancing people-focused governance, they have chosen to align with a ruling party known for undemocratic practices, victimization of dissenting voices, and marginalization of opposition strongholds like Delta State.

“Let it be known that the Rainbow Coalition stands firmly by the Peoples Democratic Party and will continue to work closely with like-minded progressive forces to strengthen and sustain the party in Delta State. No amount of betrayal, intimidation, or political opportunism can derail our resolve to uphold democracy, good governance, and the will of the people.

“We call on all true democrats, stakeholders, and loyal party members to remain steadfast and not be disheartened by the actions of a few. The Rainbow Coalition will intensify its grassroots mobilization and advocacy to ensure PDP remains the voice and hope of the people in Delta State. History will remember those who stood with the people—not those who fled for personal gain when the stakes were high.”