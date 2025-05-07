Grand Sports Ambassador: I accept the responsibility, says Odegbami, hails Abiodun over appointment

In a landmark event held behind the closed doors of the Ogun State Government House in Oke Mosan, former Nigerian football legend Dr. Olusegun Odegbami, MON, OLY, AFNIIA, FNIS, was officially appointed as Nigeria’s first-ever Grand Sports Ambassador (GSA).

The announcement, which was made by Governor Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun, CON, came as a surprise to many, as Odegbami was summoned unexpectedly to the Governor’s office. The occasion saw an assembly of some of Nigeria’s most influential sports journalists, including Ubani, Ojeikhere, Salami, Opara, Alebiosu, and Solaja — individuals renowned for shaping the narrative of Nigerian sports through their platforms.

Recounting the experience in a statement, Odegbami described his arrival at the Governor’s office in a simple maroon-coloured Safari suit, only to emerge two hours later dressed in the symbolic Yellow and Green tracksuit of Ogun State. The outfit change, he said, was symbolic of his new role and responsibility as the face of sports development in the state.

The closed-door ceremony, which had been kept private until the official unveiling, saw Odegbami appointed as the first-ever Grand Sports Ambassador in Nigerian history. His role, according to him, comes with a “simple but challenging mandate” — to supervise the evolution of a Sports Eco-system in Ogun State, alongside developing a Night-Economy during and beyond the 2024 Gateway Games.

The vision, as outlined by the government, aims to make the Gateway Games the largest multi-sports event in Africa after the All-African Games, setting new standards for harnessing the social, cultural, and economic benefits of sports in the region.

In his acceptance speech, Odegbami expressed deep gratitude to Governor Abiodun for the honor, pledging to bring his extensive experience in sports to bear on the development of Ogun State’s sports sector.

“I thank His Excellency, Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun, CON, the Governor of Ogun State, for this honour. I accept the responsibility with all humility and gratitude,” Odegbami said.

He also noted that the appointment represents not just a personal achievement but a critical step towards transforming Ogun State into Nigeria’s sports capital. He assured the public that the vision for the Gateway Games 2024 would be fully realized under his watch, making it a model for sports and economic development across Africa.

Governor Abiodun, while congratulating Odegbami, described him as the ideal candidate to lead Ogun State’s sports initiatives, given his legacy as one of Nigeria’s greatest sportsmen and his commitment to community development.

“With Odegbami at the helm of this project, I am confident that Ogun State will not only host the biggest Gateway Games ever but will set a new standard for sports development in Nigeria and Africa,” the governor stated.

The appointment of Odegbami as Grand Sports Ambassador marks a significant shift in the state’s sports policy, signaling Ogun State’s commitment to leveraging sports for economic growth, youth development, and international recognition.