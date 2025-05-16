Grace High School launches heart,hands club

A new initiative to foster kindness and provide community support has formally being Unveiled by Grace High School students.



In a heartwarming response to the needs of their community, Grace High School has officially launched the Heart and Hands Club, which is a student driven initiative aimed at promoting generosity, empathy, love, and care.



The club was inspired by a research project that highlighted the economic challenges faced by many Nigerians, prompting students to take action and support those in need.

The initiative with its huge impact is coordinated by MS. Josephine Kubanje who is the coordinator, and the Principal of Grace High School, Dr. Bernard Akintelure.



The Executive Director, Grace Schools, Mrs Olatokunbo Edun says students are continuously given the opportunity for self expression in order to put their innate potentials into profitable use.



She asserted further that the initiative is a welcome development for the students to make meaningful and tangible contributions to the community.



The Principal of the School, Dr Akintemure says the club members are committed to making a positive impact in their local community. He stated that the maiden outreach of the club took place on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in the school premises. This indeed commenced the beginning of the mission to spread kindness and hope.



According to him ” With aspirations to extend their reach beyond borders, the Heart and Hands Club is poised to become a generational movement, inspiring others to join in their efforts to touch lives and uplift communities.