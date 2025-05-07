Governors’ wives unite to tackle childhood diseases with MR vaccine

By Henry Obetta

THE Nigerian Governors’ Spouses Forum, NGSF, has concluded plans to eradicate preventable childhood diseases through a nationwide campaign on administering the Measles-Rubella, MR, vaccine.

NGSF is partnering with the Centre for Well-being and Integrated Nutrition Solutions, C-WINS, in making the campaign successful.

A statement by the project team lead at C-WINS, Dr Nihinlola Mabogunje, said the vaccine was not just a health intervention programme, but an investment in keeping the next generation healthy.

The statement reads: “The agreement signalled a strategic alignment to boost Nigeria’s MR vaccine coverage to 95 per cent, a goal seen as both urgent and necessary. According to public health experts, measles and rubella are highly contagious diseases with severe consequences. Measles can lead to pneumonia, encephalitis (brain swelling), and even death, while rubella, if contracted during pregnancy, can cause miscarriage or congenital birth defects.

“Understanding the need for widespread awareness and community involvement, especially in rural and underserved regions, the NGSF has stepped up to fill this vital role. With their reach at state and local levels, the First Ladies are uniquely positioned to address vaccine hesitancy and encourage uptake through trust-based engagement.

“A significant boost to the advocacy came on February 22, 2025, when a delegation led by C-WINS Head of Mission, Dr. Zubairu Mahmud, visited the First Lady of Kwara State and Chairperson of the NGSF, Prof. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, in Ilorin.

“This high-level engagement reinforced the Forum’s commitment to the campaign’s objectives. The delegation, which included representatives from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, National Orientation Agency (NOA), and health-focused NGOS, praised Abdulrazaq’s dedication to child health and immunisation. Under her leadership, Kwara State has emerged as a frontrunner in promoting equitable vaccine access.

“Key outcomes from the meeting included stakeholder engagement, a pledge to engage traditional and religious leaders, using a state-specific advocacy template to combat misinformation and build community trust, and assurance of funding counterpart contributions at state and local government levels to support the vaccine rollout.

“Multi-sectoral Partnerships: Collaboration with the SDG Office and over 80 NGOs, including the AJIKE People’s Support Centre, to broaden outreach and advocacy, public mobilisation.”