Governors’ wives seek greater visibility for their roles in governance

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Wives of the 36 state governors in Nigeria have emphasized their critical roles in complementing their husbands’ governance efforts through social interventions, particularly in areas like women and children’s welfare.

They highlighted their contributions to community development, often reaching places and addressing needs that may be overlooked by the government.

Despite their impact, the governors’ wives expressed concerns about the lack of visibility for their efforts. Speaking through Bamidele Abiodun, the First Lady of Ogun State, at a media and leadership retreat in Abuja themed “Leading With Impact,” they called for enhanced communication strategies to amplify their work.

The event, organized by Emmy Award-winning journalist and former CNN Africa Senior Editor Stephanie Busari through SBB Media, brought together first ladies from across Nigeria to explore strategic communication, media engagement, and effective narrative building.

Mrs. Abiodun noted that “first ladies across states work tirelessly to support communities, yet their voices are too often underrepresented.” She emphasized that visibility is not about vanity but responsibility, capable of shaping policies, perceptions, and inspiring change.

Stephanie Busari also pointed out that first ladies are increasingly involved in social interventions like maternal health, education, and gender-based advocacy, yet their contributions remain underreported due to limited media training and strategic support.