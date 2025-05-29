Governor Mbah came prepared to change Enugu — Onuokaibe

Gov Mbah

…Says Mbah Turned Mburubu–Nkereffi–Nara Road from a Dream to Reality

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU, May 29, 2025 — The people of Mburubu in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State have commended Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah for his transformative leadership, noting significant progress made in the state within his first two years in office.

In a congratulatory statement to mark Governor Mbah’s two-year anniversary, Chief Dr. Jerry Patrick Onuokaibe—CEO of First Choice Afro Villa Ltd and Mburubu Construction Company—praised the Governor for ushering in a leadership style rooted in development, service to humanity, and genuine change.

“Governor Mbah came prepared to change Enugu. His impact is not just visible—it speaks volumes,” Chief Onuokaibe stated in the release sent to journalists in Enugu on Thursday.

He highlighted that the administration has embarked on the construction of over 100 kilometers of strategic roads across the state, with each political ward benefiting from at least 10 kilometers. For the people of Mburubu, this development includes the long-neglected Mburubu–Nkereffi and Mburubu–Nara–Nome roads, which have now been revitalized and integrated into the state’s broader infrastructure agenda.

According to Chief Onuokaibe, Governor Mbah’s performance has reignited confidence among citizens, particularly those who had lost faith in public leadership. He noted ongoing rehabilitation of schools, improvement in healthcare facilities, and deliberate efforts to bridge the rural-urban divide.

He further pledged Mburubu community’s unwavering support for the administration, assuring the Governor of their continued cooperation and solidarity in achieving the vision of a “New Enugu.”

“It is with great joy that we, the people of Mburubu, join the good people of Enugu State to celebrate Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah’s two years in office,” the statement read.

“Since assuming office in 2023, His Excellency has brought a new kind of leadership that focuses on development, service, and real change. Enugu is wearing a new look because of his tireless efforts and purposeful actions.”

“These roads are not just about movement; they are opening up our communities and connecting us to better opportunities. The work Governor Mbah is doing is not hidden—schools, hospitals, roads, and clean water projects are visible for all to see.”

“Our farmers can move their produce with ease, our children now travel to school on safer roads, and life is becoming easier because someone at the top is doing the right thing.”

“We want to let Governor Mbah know that we, the people of Mburubu, are solidly behind him. We believe in his leadership and will support him in every way possible. With our full support, we are confident that his government will continue to shine—not just in Enugu or Nigeria, but across Africa.”

Chief Onuokaibe concluded by calling on other communities in the state to join hands with the Governor in building a prosperous and unified Enugu.