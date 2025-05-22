Governor Eno endorsed for second term as he doubles ward PAs’ salary to N500,000

…Also Announces New Phase of Free Food Distribution Across Akwa Ibom

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – A total of 368 Personal Assistants (PAs) to Governor Umo Eno, each representing a ward in Akwa Ibom State, have formally endorsed the governor for a second term following the announcement of a 100 percent salary increase, raising their monthly pay from N250,000 to N500,000 effective November 2024.

The announcement was made on Thursday by Ekere Udoh, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor.

According to Udoh, the salary raise sparked jubilant reactions among the ward PAs, who unanimously pledged their continued loyalty and support for Governor Eno, extending beyond the 2027 election cycle.

“The governor announced an increase in their monthly salary from N250,000 to N500,000, an announcement received with uncontrollable joy and a declaration of support for the governor beyond 2027,” the CPS stated.

Aniefiok James, Dean of the College of Ward PAs, expressed gratitude on behalf of the assistants, describing the governor’s gesture as a testament to his deep commitment to their welfare and the broader well-being of Akwa Ibom residents.

In a related development, Governor Eno also announced the relaunch of the State’s Food Security Programme, which will see another phase of free food distribution to the poorest residents across the state.

During a meeting with the ward PAs at Government House, Uyo, the governor emphasized the importance of ensuring the food items reach the intended beneficiaries and urged his aides to remain diligent and transparent in the execution of the programme.