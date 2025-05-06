Gov Sule returns Bassa communities to ancestral homes seven years after displacement

..Returnee IDPs Pledge Support for Governor’s Peace Initiative

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has facilitated the return of Bassa communities to their ancestral homes in Toto Local Government Area, seven years after they were displaced due to a communal conflict with the Egbira people.

The Bassa people had been forced to flee over 100 communities following the outbreak of violence in 2018/2019, which resisted several previous government interventions. However, through sustained peace-building efforts initiated by Governor Sule since the inception of his administration in 2019, the displaced residents have now begun their long-awaited return.

On Tuesday, the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at a transit camp in Ukya, Toto LGA, pledged to support the governor’s peace initiative during a visit by Barr. Hauwa Samuel-Ugbo, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Humanitarian Services, and Barr. Benjamin Akwash, Director-General of the Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA).

Speaking during the visit, camp representative Mr. Isaq Kaura expressed gratitude to Governor Sule for his commitment to their resettlement and to the Chairman of Toto LGA, Ahmed Yahaya, and his deputy, Mr. Atnadu Yakubu, for their unwavering support.

“Before the crisis, many of our people were successful business owners, farmers, and civil servants. Today, most have lost everything. But we are committed to peace and are ready to forgive and move on to live in harmony with our neighbors,” Kaura said.

Also speaking, Mrs. Abigail Abraham, the camp’s women leader, thanked the state government for facilitating their return and noted that many women had already started small businesses and farming activities.

Chief Aguma Isaac of the Kagbo community, speaking on behalf of Bassa traditional rulers, stated that since their return on February 10, 2025, there had been no threats or hostility. He revealed that 31,499 Bassa people have returned to Toto, though none currently have proper shelter as their homes and public structures were destroyed during the crisis.

“Our only shelter now are the classrooms at the camp. We appeal for government assistance to rebuild our communities and support us with farming inputs. We also request to remain at the camp until the end of the rainy season due to the lack of shelter,” he said.

Deputy Chairman of Toto LGA, Mr. Atnadu Yakubu, reassured the returnees of the government’s dedication to addressing issues in the affected communities and urged them to report grievances rather than resort to self-help.

In their remarks, Commissioner Samuel-Ugbo and DG Akwash commended the returnees for their peaceful conduct both at the camp and in their communities. They stated that the governor had sent them to assess the IDPs’ condition and provide recommendations to ensure their successful reintegration.

They pledged to relay the community’s appreciation, concerns, and requests to Governor Sule for further action.