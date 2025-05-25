Gov Idris resolves Kebbi health crisis with 890 medical staff

*Receives top medical award of excellence

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Kebbi State Government has said that Governor Nasir Idris’s recruitment of 890 health workers, as part of his commitment to improving healthcare access and stabilizing service delivery, has resolved the personnel crisis in the health sector.

The government not only engaged over 500 health workers—including doctors, nurses, and other essential personnel—to strengthen the health system’s workforce, but also absorbed 390 casual health workers into the formal health sector to enhance service delivery in Kebbi.

The transformation of the health sector has earned Governor Idris a distinguished award of “Excellence in Healthcare Delivery and Human Capacity Development”, from the Postgraduate Medical College Fellows Association in collaboration with the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria.

According to the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmed, “This accolade positions him as only the second individual from Northern Nigeria to receive such an honor, underscoring his exceptional leadership in advancing healthcare within Kebbi State.

“The College, established in September 1979, specializes in postgraduate training for specialist doctors across various medical fields, including surgery, gynecology, cardiology, pediatrics, and pathology.

“The award ceremony is scheduled to take place during the upcoming 19th Annual Scientific Conference and All Fellows Congress (ASCAF), to be hosted in Sokoto from August 3rd to 8th, 2025. This marks the first time the prestigious conference will be held in Sokoto, bringing together participants from Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara States. The recognition was formally announced in a statement signed by Professors Simeon Isezuo and Jacob Ndas Legbo, who serve as Chairman and Secretary of the Local Organizing Committee, respectively.

“In their statement, the professors highlighted that the award recognizes Governor Idris’s significant strides in healthcare reform and capacity building. They commended his efforts in recruiting over 500 health workers—including doctors, nurses, and other essential personnel—to bolster the health system’s workforce.

“Furthermore, the administration’s success in absorbing 390 casual health workers into the formal health sector has greatly stabilized service delivery in Kebbi.

“The Governor’s focus on upgrading healthcare infrastructure has also been notable. Under his leadership, six general hospitals across the state have been modernized with new facilities and equipment, alongside renovation projects targeting selected primary healthcare centers.

“These improvements aim to enhance overall health service quality and accessibility for the people of the state, particularly in remote and hard-to-reach communities.

“A key aspect of these efforts has been the enhancement of referral systems, facilitated by the provision of modern ambulances. These ambulances have been strategically distributed to various health facilities, significantly reducing referral and transportation times for critically ill patients and those in need of advanced medical care.

“The upgraded facilities and improved transportation infrastructure are creating a more efficient healthcare delivery network within Kebbi State.

“Another innovative initiative is the distribution of free delivery kits to pregnant women across the state, aiming to reduce maternal mortality rates and encourage more facility-based births.

“Additionally, the empowerment of the Kebbi State Contributory Health Agency has been instrumental in alleviating the financial burden on citizens, ensuring more equitable access to quality healthcare services—particularly for vulnerable populations. Notably, the domestication of free psychiatric medication has benefited over 20,000 patients across the state, including those from neighboring states.

“These comprehensive healthcare initiatives have led to measurable improvements in health indicators in Kebbi. Notably, there have been significant reductions in maternal and under-five mortality rates—critical benchmarks for public health. This progress demonstrates that strategic investments in healthcare infrastructure, personnel, and community outreach can yield tangible outcomes in a relatively short period.

“The conferment of this prestigious award not only recognizes Governor Idris’s outstanding achievements but also elevates Kebbi’s profile on the national stage. His efforts have garnered recognition from a highly respected medical institution, reflecting the impact of his leadership beyond political boundaries. It also signals a positive shift toward more regionally coordinated healthcare development in Northern Nigeria.

“Hosting ASCAF in Sokoto on behalf of Kebbi and Zamfara States is expected to foster regional collaboration, showcase successful health initiatives, and promote indigenous training of specialist doctors. These efforts are crucial in addressing the longstanding shortage of medical experts in the region, which has hampered the provision of comprehensive healthcare services.

“Moving forward, these developments are anticipated to address systemic challenges and improve health outcomes across the region.

“This recognition of Kebbi’s healthcare progress—achieved within just two years of Governor Idris’s administration—underscores the potential for rapid and impactful reform in Nigeria’s health sector. It represents a promising beginning for future advancements, inspiring other states to pursue similar initiatives to improve the health and well-being of their populations.

“As regional and national conversations on healthcare deepen, Kebbi’s example offers valuable lessons in leadership, innovation, and community-focused development.”