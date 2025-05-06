Gospel singer, Victor Paul set to release new single ‘Hallelujah’

Victor Paul, a Nigerian gospel artist, began his musical journey in the 1990s, drumming in his father’s church. His passion grew into mastery of the keyboard and bass guitar, shaping a 17-year career as a professional choir and music director.

Starting at Christ-In-Me Pentecostal Church Int’l, led by his father, Revd. Dr. Martins Paul. Victor served as choir director for 13 years while leading non-denominational groups like Levites of Zion and His Presence Ministers.

In 2010, he founded D’Psalmist Crew, now R.U.A.J (Raised Up And Justified), inspired by gospel icons like Kirk Franklin and Tye Tribbett. His 2014 debut album, Heavenly Tunes, featured hits like ‘Echeta Obi Esieike’ and ‘Onpoint God’, earning airplay on Wazobia FM and RCCG Radio. His 2022 single, The Name Jesus, resonated on Classic FM and Cool FM, with its video streaming on YouTube.

On May 23, Victor returned after a three-year break with Hallelujah, a single featuring vocalist Tobi Jeff, poised to make waves. His voice has graced platforms like The Experience and T.A.P.E, performing alongside Don Moen, Kirk Franklin, and Nathaniel Bassey. Beyond performing, he has managed artists like Kemisola and Ayo Vincent’s band and organized events like Total Worship and Neon Adejo’s live recording.

Now serving as Pastor in Charge of Music and Global Music Director at The LOGIC Church in Lekki, Lagos, under Apostle Flourish Peters, Victor, married to Tamie and father to Neriah, continues to lead worshippers into the revelation knowledge of Christ.