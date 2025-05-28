Google’s AI-powered advertising innovations to propel business growth in Nigeria

By Juliet Umeh

Nigerian businesses are poised for significant advancements in their online presence and growth strategies following a suite of new Artificial Intelligence, AI-powered innovations by Google.

The solutions were announced at Google Marketing Live, GML 2025, an annual event that showcases Google’s latest product advancements in advertising and commerce.

Google’s Director, West Africa, Olumide Balogun, said: “In Sub-Saharan Africa, the digital landscape is experiencing explosive growth, making digital presence and AI adoption no longer an option, but a necessity for businesses to thrive and connect with their customers effectively.

“These GML announcements reinforce our commitment to equipping Nigeria’s vibrant business community with cutting-edge AI tools to unlock new opportunities and achieve their growth ambitions.”

Key innovations introduced at GML 2025 include:

Expanded Opportunities with Ads in AI Overviews and New AI Mode Ads which provide AI-generated search summaries. These have boosted Google usage and created major opportunities for advertisers due to their success and vast search volume. AI Marketing Assistants for Streamlined Operations: This provides AI assistants that simplify tasks and deliver personalized support.

Enhanced Visual Content Creation with Generative AI: These new features empower brands in creating visually compelling content with greater ease such as Image-to-Video Transformation, AI Outpainting: AI outpainting intelligently expands videos beyond their original frames, leveraging the same technology seen behind “The Wizard of Oz” at Sphere. Currently available in Google Ads App campaigns, AI outpainting will expand to more campaign types later this year, allowing advertisers to seamlessly fill all remaining aspect ratio gaps with customized, native videos.