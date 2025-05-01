Golfers celebrate BCGS’ 2025 Captain’s inaugural golf tournament

Excitements are everywhere at the Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS) as the best of the golfers across the country converged at the Ancient City of Benin to celebrate this year’s Captain’s Inaugural Golf Tournament.

Engr. Stephen Ebaretonbofa, Captain, Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS), Benin-City, Edo State

The four days golfing activities which started on Wednesday, April 30th was packaged by the Captain, Engr. Stephen Ebaretonbofa along with the BCGS Management Committee as part of activities to usher in the new Captain fully into the administration of the club.

Over sixty caddies teed-off the Caddies tournament on Wednesday, April 30th to herald the event while the Professional golfers from across the country celebrated the Workers Day (May 1st ) yesterday exhibiting their golfing prowess on the green lush course after the BCGS Captain, Engr. Ebaretonbofa alongside captains from other clubs, past captains and many others performed the ceremonial tee-off.

Today tournament will take the center stage of the course and featuring the Veteran Men’s and Ladies categories alongside, the Men’s handicap 13 – 28, and Ladies handicap 19 -36 respectively.

The grand finale tomorrow, May 3rd, 2025 will be another exciting and busy moments for the golfers as tournament climaxes with the teeing-off of the Men’s handicap 1 – 12, and Ladies handicap 1 -18, as well as guest Men’s and Ladies categories.

The golfers and dignitaries will also be treated to a dinner party after the presentation of trophies and other exotic prizes to winners and runners-up in various categories billed for 6pm.

Among the Golf clubs that graced the inaugural tournament include University of Benin Teaching Hospital Golf Club (UBTH Golf Club), Ibori Golf and Country Club (IGCC), Asaba; NNPC-Ogunu Golf Resort, Warri, and Sapele Athletic Club Golf Section, Delta State.

Others include Ikoyi Golf Club, Lagos; IBB Golf and Country Club Abuja; Ibadan Golf Club, Oyo State, Port-Harcourt Golf Club, Rivers State and many others.