Glitches: Nigerians divided over calls to scrap JAMB

In a reaction to the recent glitches that affected the Computer Based Test, CBT, Unified Matriculation Tertiary Examination, UMTE, conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Nigerians were divided over the total scrapping of JAMB as they expressed divergent views about the recent hitches that affected candidates who sat for the exam.

It would be recalled that the Registrar, JAMB, Prof Ishaq Oloyede at a press briefing disclosed that the board withheld the results of 39,834 candidates out of the over 1.9 million applicants that sat for the exam, saying “a total of 39,834 results remain unreleased. Of these, 1,426 results are under scrutiny and processing.”

Meanwhile, after the results were released and indicating poor performance of candidates, JAMB, admitted that it made errors that affected candidates’ performance during the 2025 UTME, at a press briefing by the Registrar, Prof Oloyede, which mostly affected candidates in the South-East Geopolitical zone and other parts of the country.

Also, the poor results angered some members of the National Assembly from the South-East zone including Ohaneze Ndigbo, groups and students, which some called for the resignation of Prof Oloyede based on the glitches that affected the results of candidates, which the exam was re-conducted recently.

Sadly, a female candidate from the South -South region who also sat for the UTME committed suicide following her poor result released by JAMB.

Keep JAMB, reform it — Prof Amua

Meanwhile, the Executive Director, Centre for Food Safety and Agricultural Research, CEFSAR, Prof Qrisstuberg Amua, said JAMB is not the problem as an institution but a dysfunctional issue that occurred.

Amua said: “There comes a time in the life of every institution, just as it is with the individual, when the weight of its failures threatens to eclipse the nobility of its founding vision — it’s raison d’etre. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) of Nigeria, once envisioned as a unifying compass to harmonize tertiary education entry across Nigeria, now finds itself on trial — not just in the court of public opinion, but in the ethical tribunals of conscience, fairness, and national trust — and this is not the first time.

“The recent, painful death of a female candidate — a victim not merely of circumstance, but of systemic failure — has reawakened old wounds and deepened national skepticism. It has sparked calls for the scrapping of JAMB altogether, with many citing the rise of post-UTME assessments as a vote of no confidence in the Board’s competence. These are legitimate anxieties. Yet, they must not blind us to the bigger picture.

“We must separate institutional dysfunction from institutional essence. JAMB is not inherently the problem; its management, implementation modalities, and responsiveness to contemporary educational demands are. We must resist the populist urge to demolish that which merely needs to be reengineered.”

He also warned that, “To discard JAMB is to risk balkanizing our admission system into a wild cacophony of unequal access, contradictory standards, and regional exclusions. It is to return to the era when nepotism, tribalism, and institutional isolation shaped admissions more than merit or fairness.

“What we need is not destruction, but reconstruction — a re-effectuation of JAMB’s original mandate within the framework of 21st-century realities.

“Let us reimagine JAMB as: A transparent entry standard regulator — not a cumbersome gatekeeper, but a strategic coordinator ensuring a minimum national standard, while allowing universities to fine-tune selection based on their academic vision and specialisations. This is not far from existing reality.

“A technological innovator — no longer plagued by connectivity failures, poorly maintained CBT centers, or opaque result dissemination processes, but driven by blockchain authentication, biometric verification, and intelligent-enhanced integrity protocols.

“A human-centred institution — where the candidate is not just a file on the CAPS or a number, but a person. One whose safety, mental health, and sense of dignity are protected throughout the examination process.

“Yes, the current system must be reworked — but not with the hammer of demolition. Instead, let us apply the scalpel of reform.

On the issue of giving universities, poly, and Colleges of Education to conduct their own entry exams, he said, “The post-UTME process, often cited as evidence of JAMB’s redundancy, is itself a symptom of a deeper disease: the erosion of trust in national testing mechanisms. Rather than abolish JAMB, we must restore it to health — legislate higher accountability, invest in its integrity systems, decentralize its operations, and introduce periodic peer reviews involving universities, other tertiary educational institutions, professional certification bodies, the civil society, and international education quality bodies.

“We must also move towards contextual admissions, where JAMB results are seen not as final verdicts, but as contributory indicators — alongside school-leaving performance, special talents, and institutional requirements.

“As I have always maintained in my educational philosophy: The strength of a nation lies not in how often it breaks its institutions, but in how boldly it redeems them.

“The young girl who lost her life must not die in vain. Her memory must become the altar on which we consecrate a new JAMB — smarter, safer, more just. Let that be our tribute to her. Let reform, not revenge, be our resolve.

“Keep JAMB. Reform it. Humanise it. Digitise it. And let the dream of equal access to higher learning be not a slogan, but a lived reality.”

JAMB needs to be scrapped — Prof Babarinde

A lecturer at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Prof Sola Babarinde, said JAMB needs to be scrapped based on various issues he pointed out. Babarinde said: “It (JAMB) should be scrapped on the following grounds: the risk jamb exposes candidates to in travelling to far and unknown centres as early as 5 am with present security situation in the nation; candidates that score high grade cannot pass excellently in the university; the lopsided cut off marks in favour of some regions for the same course which rubbishes the stress the candidates are subjected to; passing JAMB exam does not guarantee admission.

“The epileptic power supply makes the exercise counterproductive; those who have money use their aids to take their wards to exam centres.

“The death of that girl shows that the nation is guilty of her blood. Does the same thing not apply to NYSC? Do you remember the coppers from the east kidnapped on the way to Sokoto? A recent case involved the daughter of a colleague who was posted to a troubled place in Plateau State. What of several cases of risk of accident, molestation, religious intolerance, just to mention a few. Those who should act have their wards in Europe and the USA.

JAMB seems to be a burden to Nigerians — Global Rights

In another reaction, the Executive Secretary of Global Rights Nigeria, Abiodun Baiyewu, said, “The redundancy of JAMB’s assessment exam is evident, and the glitch allows us to pause and reflect on this.

“After successfully navigating the UTME, candidates are subjected to Post-UTME screenings by their chosen universities. This duplication strains resources and raises questions about the efficacy and necessity of the initial UTME if institutions still feel compelled to conduct their evaluations.

“Moreover, the financial burden placed on students and their families is substantial. As of 2024, the cost of registering for the UTME stands at ₦6,200 without the mock examination and ₦7,700 with it. This is compounded by post-UTME screening fees, which vary across institutions but can range from ₦2,000 to ₦5,000 or more. These costs are prohibitive for many Nigerians, especially those earning below the minimum wage or self-funding their education.

“At the end of the day, we need to ask ourselves what we really need as a nation and stop placing undue burdens on our young people and their families.”

JAMB reduces interference with varsity entrance exams –Prof Etebu

In another reaction, Prof Ebimieowei Etebu of Niger Delta University, Amassoma, Bayelsa State, said, “No majority of our University management will not be able to act independently without undue Interference from the government. JAMB’s involvement helps in reducing this interference.”

JAMB has outlived its usefulness — Financial Expert

In his view and call, a financial expert, Peter Semji, said JAMD needs to be scrapped, “JAMB has outlived its usefulness. I think that it should be scrapped. Universities conducting post-UTME are a testament that the purpose of setting up JAMB as a body has been defeated.

“There is no point for JAMB to continue as that will amount to duplication of functions and waste of valuable resources.”

We need a reformed and technologically empowered JAMB

Meanwhile, the Managing Director, MD, and Founder, Jet ComputerNG, Jerry Tobi Olanrewaju whose company also serves as a campus tech hub, said JAMB demands technological empowerment and not to be scrapped.

“The recent tragedy surrounding the failure of JAMB’s system, which allegedly contributed to the death of a female candidate, is a wake-up call for all stakeholders in Nigeria’s education sector. It is heart-breaking and unacceptable that students, in their quest for a better future, have to risk their lives due to systemic inefficiencies.

“The incident underscores a deeper issue, the fragility of our centralized examination system and the heavy emotional and psychological toll it takes on young Nigerians. This is not just about one institution failing; it is about a nation failing its youth at a critical point in their lives. The pressure, stress, and risks associated with gaining university admission should never be life-threatening.

“However, while there is public frustration, I do not support scrapping JAMB entirely. Doing so would amount to throwing the baby out with the bathwater. JAMB was established to provide a uniform, fair, and merit-based entry process into tertiary institutions.

“Eliminating it without building a better structure could create further confusion, encourage exploitation, and drive up the cost of education for students who would have to write multiple university exams across the country.

“What we truly need is a reformed and technologically empowered JAMB that works hand in hand with universities. The duplication of exams through post-UTME only shows that there is a trust gap, one that can be closed if JAMB’s systems become more credible, transparent, and effective.

“To move forward constructively, we must invest in real-time, world-class technology. Examinations like SAT, IELTS, and GRE are conducted globally with minimal hiccups, thanks to robust digital infrastructure, security, and smart innovations.

“JAMB has reported increases in revenue over the years, but what’s the use of that revenue if it doesn’t translate to better user experience, reliability, and trust in the system? It is not enough to celebrate profit; those funds should be reinvested into developing cutting-edge technology, including AI-driven proctoring, biometric verification, and stress-free digital interfaces. Nigeria is not short of brilliant minds — we have smart tech talents who can build world-class platforms right here. Let us channel resources into innovation and empower local developers to build the best solutions that reflect our unique context.

“In conclusion, JAMB should not be scrapped but rather transformed. Let’s fix what is broken. Let’s demand accountability and invest in technology that puts students first. The future of our nation depends on the quality, accessibility, and fairness of our education system — and now is the time to act”, he added.

