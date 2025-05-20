Ghanaian man set to swim from Ghana to US in GWR attempt

A Ghanaian man, Dauda Seidu Bayigo, popularly known as King Mansa Musa, has declared his intention to set a new Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest swimming marathon by an individual.

Bayigo made the announcement in a recent TikTok video that has quickly gone viral.

In the video, he boldly stated, “I will begin my record-breaking attempt on June 6,” revealing his ambitious plan to swim from Ghana to the United States—a staggering distance of approximately 9,898 kilometers.

He also used the platform to appeal for public support.

In a follow-up post, Bayigo shared footage of himself training in open water, cheered on by a crowd of enthusiastic supporters.

He also uploaded a map showing his proposed route across the Atlantic Ocean, although it remains unclear whether his record attempt has received official sanction from Guinness World Records.

If successful, Bayigo’s feat would eclipse several high-profile swimming records, including: Pablo Fernández of Spain, who currently holds the GWR for the longest ocean swim at 250 kilometers (155.34 miles), completed between July 19-20, 2021, in Miami, Florida, USA.

Nejib Belhedi, a Tunisian swimmer, who set the record for longest duration swimming in the open sea under World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA) regulations.

He swam continuously for 76 hours and 30 minutes between September 15 and 18, 2018, covering approximately 120 kilometers (75 miles) across Tunisia’s Gulf of Gabès from Sfax to Djerba Island.

Veljko Rogošić of Croatia, who holds the record for the longest distance swimming in the open ocean, having swum 225 kilometers (139.8 miles) across the Adriatic Sea from Grado to Riccione, Italy, from August 29 to 31, 2006.

